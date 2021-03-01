Cheap gaming laptop deals: $240 off Lenovo's Legion 5 RTX 2060 gaming laptop

Newegg is running an awesome deal on Lenovo's Legion 5 17" RTX 2060 gaming laptop that takes $230 off for a limited time – now on sale for $1,149.99!

Featuring NVIDIA's latest ray-tracing capable RTX 2060 mobile GPU, the Legion 5 is a powerful gaming rig built for high demanding titles. This limited time offer also features the best prices of the year on one of Lenovo's best gaming laptops.

Lenovo Legion 5 17" RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,149.99 | Was: $1,389.99 | Savings: $240 (17%)

Save over $200 on Lenovo's Legion 5 gaming laptop for a limited time. Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7, an RTX 2060 mobile GPU and 512GB SSD, this is a killer deal on a gaming laptop that's pretty future proof for some time.View Deal

Built with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPU's Lenovo's Legion 5 17" gaming laptop offers a future-proof rig built for graphic intense gaming. Complete with ray tracing capabilities, game at high FPS (90+ depending on resolution) with incredible detail in the latest titles including Cyberpunk 2077.

From a cost perspective, the deal is a solid $240 off the standard $1,389.99 price tag. Dropping to $1,149.99, the savings alone cover shipping and then some. leaving a little extra cash in your wallet to grab yourself a gaming mouse or external keyboard.

While Lenovo's Legion 5 isn't a premium gaming laptop the likes of the Razer Blade Stealth, it offers a killer mobile gaming rig setup at a great price. If you're a a gamer who want's a solid 1080p gaming laptop, this is an awesome choice. You could even push this up to 1440p and get great frame rates.

Anything above that though, and you'll want to upgrade to a 4K gaming laptop. Find these on sale can be a bit tougher, but can also be completely worth it in the long run if you're looking to have a future-proof rig.

