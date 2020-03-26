Cheap Acer gaming laptop sale at Walmart: Take $170 off Acer Nitro 5 15 inch gaming laptop

Check out Walmarts cheap Acer gaming laptop sale and save $170 on an Acer Nitro 5 15 inch gaming laptop.

With practically everyone stuck at home nowadays, there's a lot of people discovering the joys of playing video games. There's nothing better than getting away from reality for a bit with a digital escape to your favorite game world.

We've seen some great deals on work and personal laptops, so it's nice to see some gaming laptops getting a bit of love at a time like this. Many may not be ready take the plunge on a custom PC, but may want something with a little more versatility than a console. This is what makes gaming laptops so attractive to gamers on the go.

Loaded with solid tech ready for high end gaming, Acer's Nitro 5 15 inch gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U CPU, RX 560X mobile GPU, 8GB of ram and a 1TB HDD. Hardware like this is built to handle most current gen games at high to ultra settings, so you can game with the settings up and get the best out of your new Acer gaming laptop.

Acer Nitro 5 15" Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 / RX 560X | Was: $649 | Now: $479 | Save $170 at Walmart.com

Power and portability, it's hard to believe a gaming laptop can deliver on both. The Acer Nitro 5 15 inch gaming laptop meets the demands of gamers looking for the best gaming experience on the go.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15" Gaming Laptop Highlights

Power and portability – packed with an AMD Ryzen 5 quad core CPU and RX 560X GPU, game on with the most recent titles at high settings

Massive storage capacity – loaded with a 1TB HDD, it'll be some time before you run out of space to store games and files

Resource ready – 8GB of RAM ensure resource intensive programs run without a hitch, from Photoshop to games and more

Built-in WIFI – game anywhere, anytime with built-in 802.11 wireless technology for secure, solid connections at all times

Don't miss out on Walmarts cheap Acer gaming laptop sale and your chance to save $170 of a brand new gaming laptop for yourself!