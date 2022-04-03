This jet ski blends hypercar aesthetics with electric performance

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

French brothers Germain and Léopold Bouvet run a design studio dedicated to high-end products for discerning collectors who want something very different from the run of the mill. The Bouvet Marine Supermarine MM01 is set to be the first physical product realised by the company, a personal watercraft that combines cutting-edge technology with the rarefied world of the limited edition.

(Image credit: Bouvet Marine)

The Supermarine MM01 (Motomarine 01) has been a long time in the making. The idea of creating an ultra-sleek version of the classic Jet Ski was a response to a clear gap in the luxury market. Starting back in 2017, the brothers have spent years designing and prototyping, with the final model – shown here – undergoing sea trials this Spring for delivery in early 2024. True to their high-end ethos, Bouvet Marine will only build 30 units in total, 15 in the white NACRE edition, and 15 in the BLACK EDITION.

(Image credit: Bouvet Marine)

The MM01 started from a blank sheet of paper. Personal watercraft have been around since the 60s, but it wasn’t until 1972 that Kawasaki introduced the Jet Ski, compressing its two-wheeled know-how into a powerful machine that was closest thing to riding a superbike on the water. Unsurprisingly, one of the Jet Ski’s close competitors also came from a motorbike manufacturer, Yamaha, who have built WaveRunners since 1986.

(Image credit: Bouvet Marine)

Bouvet Marine wanted to do things differently. ‘We had a radically different concept from what was being done in the industry, making it impossible to use existing solutions. It was about reinventing the discipline, its practices, and its codes,’ explains Managing Director Léopold Bouvet. Electric propulsion was the way forwards.

The MM01 was modelled in clay, just like a high-end sports car, and the final product is formed around a carbon-Kevlar monocoque chassis. All 30 units will be hand-built in France, using time-consuming and costly methods. Careful consideration has been given to weight and balance, as well as the unique fairing design that prevents the driver and passenger from getting soaked with spray – useful when a projected top speed of 65 knots is mooted.

(Image credit: Bouvet Marine)

That velocity comes from a powerful electric motor with a two-hour run time between charges, assuming you’re not running flat out all the time. If you want to use the MM01 for more leisurely voyages, an integral 110 litre carbon-fibre trunk and optional champagne store will take care of the picnic. Carbon fibre, Kevlar, and titanium finishes ensure the MM01’s supercar performance is carried over into its looks. It almost seems a shame to get it wet.

Bouvet Marine Supermarine MM01, price on application. Read more at BouvetMarine.com.