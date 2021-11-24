Black Friday telescope deal: save $120 on this Celestron StarSense Explorer

If you want an easy way to get into stargazing, this is it. The Celestron StarSense Explorer links up to your phone using the StarSense app to guide those stars and planets into view.

Just pick the celestial object you want to see and the arrows will guide your telescope to exactly the spot. Then all you need to do is look through the lens. It's a fool-proof way to see the highlights of the night sky and what's even better is that right now Amazon has taken 37% of the price of this Celestron model, taking it down to just $199. That makes it one of the best Black Friday telescope deals to date.

The refractor telescope has a 900mm focal length and comes with two eyepieces and a 2x Barlow extender lens. The kit even includes a full-height tripod to mount it on. If you want to get a good look at the universe for less, you need to buy this kit right now.