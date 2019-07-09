Best Walmart headphones and speaker deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Thanks to retailers like Walmart, you can bag some great deals before and during this year's Amazon Prime Day without having to pay a membership fee to be a Prime member.
It could also just be the case that you already exhausted your free Amazon Prime trial and don't feel like paying the extra fee to see what might or might not be a good buy on Amazon Prime Day.
Luckily for you, you don't have to pay a membership fee to enjoy some massive savings on tech from Walmart. Walmart is one of Amazon's biggest rivals and when it comes to good deals, you know you don't need to go next door to score one.
Even better, you don't even have to wait until next Monday, either. All the deals below are live right now and they are BIG. Don't miss out on some great offers on wireless headphones, portable and smart speakers and home sound systems.
The best Walmart headphones and speaker deals
Google Home Mini - Aqua | Was $49 | Now $25 | Save $24
Let Google Home Mini control all your connected devices. Open doors, adjust the thermostat, play music and podcasts with this smart speaker. Choose from four color options: Aqua, Chalk, Charcoal and Coral. Google Home Mini now 50% off at Walmart! View Deal
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Was $99 | Now $74.95 | Save $24.05
Enjoy stereo music on the go with the next generation JBL Flip 4 portable speaker. This Bluetooth speaker offers 12 hours of non-stop high-quality playtime. Comes in six vibrant colors. This waterproof speaker is a great deal for $74.95!View Deal
Bose Solo 5 TV sound system | Was $249 | Now $199 | Save $50
Hear every conversation in your favourite movies thanks to the Base Solo 5's Dialogue Mode. Connects to your TV with just one cable. It can also function as a wireless speaker due to the built-in Bluetooth technology. Now $50 off!View Deal
Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Headphones (Blue) with AUX Cable and Case | Was $129.99 | Now $99.99 | Save $30
Sporting Bluetooth connectivity, the Sony WH-XB500 packs a punch with it's enhanced Extra Bass sound. This bundle also includes a headphone case and a 3 metre 3.5mm stereo cable. Under $100 now. Limited availability!View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones | Was $249 | Now $199 | Save $50
The Bose SoundSport Free are truly heavy-duty in-ear headphones. Sweat and rain proof by design. Enjoy complete freedom of movement when you exercise with these wireless headphones. Don't miss out!View Deal