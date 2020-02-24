Best electric toothbrush deals 2020: better brushing, less spending

Electric toothbrush deals are sure to be among the best deals around, but you should be aware that these things are on sale ALL the time, and consequently it may not be worth waiting.

Electric toothbrushes are one of those consumer durables where once you've tried it once, you don't want to go back to what you had before – manual brushing is just so 20th century. Due to the baffling way market leaders Philips and Oral-B go about doing business, their are dozens of options on sale, with only minor variations between them and there are always discounts to be had. Oh, and as a result, frequently more high-end brushes will actually cost less than supposedly more basic ones. It makes no sense, but it's good for you, so long as you buy at the right time.

The best prices on our favourite electric toothbrushes

Buying an electric toothbrush: what you need to know

Electric toothbrushes, when used correctly, are far, far better than manual brushes, and worth it if you value healthy teeth and gums (and don't fancy another painful appointment with the hygienist). And who doesn't value healthy teeth and gums?

The electric toothbrush market is dominated by Oral B, with its rotary action brushes, and Philips with its Sonicare brushes, which use the power of vibration to dislodge debris and buff teeth and gums to a fine sheen.

They are both equally effective in our experience; it boils down to which you prefer. In our experience, Philips brushes tend to have slightly better battery life, and to be easier to keep clean, but those are pretty marginal gains.

Some of the more premium brushes you can buy from both brands now include Bluetooth connectivity and accompanying Android and iOS apps. Some – The Oral B Genius 9000 and Philips DiamondCare Smart for instance – even 'watch' you while you're brushing, to let you know that you've missed bits.

In our view, this technology is not yet fit for purpose, but don't let that put you off: the brushes with the 'smart' tech in are otherwise superb.

One other thing to consider then buying a brush is how many replacement heads it comes with. The brush parts of the devices tend to wear out every 2-3 months and cost £2-£3 each to replace, so look out for replacement head deals as well.

The current most recent flagship brushes are the Philips Sonicare 5100 range and, for Oral B, the Genius X and the 9000 and 8000 series. However, older models are still available and all but identical in terms of brushing power. Often, this will be where the real bargains are to be found, come Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, and Amazon Prime Day.