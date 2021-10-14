Best Buy Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Best Buy's Black Friday 2021 sale should be quite the event, especially since last year's Holiday Deals savings event was a massive success for the company. Seasonal offerings were plentiful and chock full of Black Friday deals and savings on everything from TVs to laptops, smart tech and much more. So just what exactly do we expect to see from Best Buy's Black Friday sale this year?

As with every Black Friday savings event, these post-Thanksgiving sales days give bargain hunters and Christmas gift shoppers one last shot at beating the holiday rush and finding great deals on products. This year, however, shoppers can expect Black Friday deals to show up even earlier thanks to last year's pandemic. While Black Friday 2020 was a smash hit for Best Buy, there's no denying the impact last year had on what shoppers were after and just what they could spend.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale covered more than 20 individual categories of products ranging from 4K TVs to robot vacuums, furniture, small appliances, cameras, video games, and a whole lot more. While many of these products come with higher price tags out of the gate – even when on sale – Best Buy offered impressive price cuts upwards of 40% off on many of these items. It's a safe bet we'll see similar savings this year but it doesn't hurt to expect just a little more this year.

Thankfully, Best Buy's Black Friday sale will have something for everyone this year and if last year is anything to go off of will feature some of the Best Black Friday deals of the season. So just what can bargain hunters expect to find on sale during the Best Buy Black Friday savings event? Read on to find out!

Best Buy early Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals will cover a wide selection of displays, from some of the best gaming TVs to premium 4K Smart TVs. While we expect to see some great deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more, it's a bit early to call just what exactly is going to get a Black Friday price cut.

Until we know for sure what models are going to be part of Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals, it's a good idea to browse the current selection of deals on TVS via the link below! It'll help you get a great idea of what to expect before the big day.

🖥️ Browse all of Best Buy's TV deals here 🖥️

Early Black Friday TV Deals at Best Buy

Below are some of Best Buy's best TV deals today. Offering a great mix of value and performance at an excellent price point, these are must-see deals for those looking to grab a new TV on sale cheap ahead of the holiday season.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals should include this years top mobile machines from Dell, HP, Razer and plenty more. A great opportunity to grab a new student laptop on sale or a gaming laptop for cheap, Best Buy is one of the best places to shop on Black Friday.

While it's still a bit too early to tell what exactly we'll see as part of Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals, there's plenty to save on right now. Check out all of the best deals on laptops at Best Buy today via the link below to get a good idea of what we'll see on sale this year.

💻 Browse all of Best Buy's laptop deals here 💻

Early Black Friday Laptop Deals at Best Buy

Below are some of Best Buy's best laptop and PC deals today. Offering a great mix of value and performance at an excellent price point, these are must-see deals for those looking to grab a new laptop for cheap ahead of the holiday season.

Best Buy Black Friday sale 2020 – the recap

Best Buy offered quite the selection of Black Friday deals during last year's savings event. While many would argue Best Buy takes the crown when it comes to electronics deals, it may be surprising to here that this wasn't the only area Best Buy excelled in.

Changing the focus to Best Buy's bread and butter (tech, smart home, and electronics), they featured an early Black Friday Ad Deals flash sale ahead of the holiday that offered bargain hunters an chance at catching early Black Friday deals on smart home tech. large and small appliances, TVs, laptops, furniture and more. All of which received discounts that were guaranteed to match Black Friday deal prices! This is important to remember for Best Buy's Black Friday 2021 sale as there's a good chance this will happen again about a month out from the actual sale day.

Shoppers that were looking for deals on the best Christmas gifts of the year found some incredible offers for friends and family. The selection of deals that were offered during Best Buy's official Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 sales included the hottest products of the time. Featuring discounts on Apple's newest tech at the time, shoppers found some of the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro deals shortly after it was released!

There were also some exceptionally cheap TV deals at Best Buy last year, but to be fair discounts throughout the holiday shopping event were comparable to there every day offers. While there were a select few TVs that received some first time lowest price ever discounts, those were few and far between. While we hope things are different this year, it's a very real possibility that we'll see similar discounts during Best Buy's Black Friday 2021 sale that we saw last year.

When is Best Buy's Black Friday sale?

While we don't have the exact date just yet, shoppers can expect to start seeing early Black Friday deals for Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members about a week before the holiday savings event. Since Black Friday falls on November 26th this year, those looking to save at Best Buy should keep an eye out for their Black Friday ad to come out around November 8th. Best Buy's Black Friday sale should kick off shortly after that is released.



We'll provide the exact details as to the dates Best Buy's Black Friday sale is happening, so be sure to check back soon for more details on Best Buy's biggest sale of the year.

When do Best Buy's Black Friday deals start?

Best Buy's Black Friday deals should start showing up about a week or two ahead of Black Friday itself, if last year is anything to go by. Best Buy will want to get in on the action early, and since Black Friday this year is set for November 29th, chances are we'll see Black Friday deals as early as November 8th. It could possibly be earlier, but this is a safe guess for anyone marking their calendar.

Expect Best Buy's Black Friday deals to officially kick off by November 25th at the latest, though. Until then, Best Buy's deal page is packed full of discounts and price drops you can take advantage of right now.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Keep this page bookmarked and check back often. We'll be updating this page weekly with the best deals at Best Buy today and during the Best Buy Black Friday sales event. We unfortunately don't have the exact list of products Best Buy's Black Friday sale will discount so until then, head over to Best Buy's deal page to check out their best deals today!

Should I expect shipping delays during Best Buy's Black Friday sale?

The sad truth this year is that yes, you should definitely expect shipping delays and late deliveries thanks to a myriad of issues going on right now.

From stock shortages to delivery companies being short staffed and overworked, it's a very real possibility this year that you won't receive the items you ordered in a reasonable timeframe.

Start shopping now! Best Buy thankfully already has Black Friday deals live due to these issues, and is working to get products out as fast as possible. Don't wait until the last minute this year to do you holiday shopping.

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.