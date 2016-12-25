Best Apple Watch bands: the most stylish straps to adorn your wrist

The Apple Watch is without doubt the best smartwatch around, it's stylish, functional, and as Tim Cook noted on stage, "It's the most personal product we've ever made." You can customise the Watch with different faces, and even more thrillingly, swap straps (or 'bands', as Apple calls them).

But where is the fun in buying the limited number of straps Apple offer? Don't worry, T3 is here, with a stylish selection of alternative watch straps, some are cheaper, some are more expensive, but all look suitably stylish and chic.

From the cheap and cheerful Forepin to the rugged Supcase, we've got all sizes and styles covered, so you'll look the part, without having to hand Apple yet more of your hard-earned cash.

1. Ullu Alligator Leather Strap

If you're looking for a luxurious watch strap, you should definitely check out Ullu. The company specialises in making handcrafted leather goods, and their Apple Watch straps are gorgeous. There are a tonne of combinations available, including alligator, stingray, ostrich, and premium leather, all in a multitude of colour options. Of course, if you've bought the entry level Apple Watch, some of these straps will end up costing the same amount.

Buy the Ullu Alligator Leather Strap

2. Case-Mate Turnlock Strap with Charm

Case-Mate offers an excellent range of well designed and different Apple Watch straps, but we'd go with the Turnlock Strap, which turns your Watch into a chunky statement piece. It's made from flexible elastomer and comes with a signature charm.

3. JETech Milanese Loop

The JETech Milanese Loop is one attractive watch strap. It's made from stainless steel mesh, making it a durable yet elegant addition to your device. Included with the strap is an adapter to attach it to your device, which, ya'know, always comes in handy. Also, the adjustable clasp means it will fit any wrist size, what's not to love?

4. HOCO Stainless Steel Strap

Instead of Apple's Stainless Steel Link which costs £379, this replica costs just under £30. You can run to the Apple Store and buy a spare Watch with the saving you just made. No, you won't get exactly the same quality, obviously, but looks wise, they're very similar. Manufactured from stainless steel, this strap also comes in, "Exquisite Retail Packaging", apparently.

5. Monowear Nylon

If you're after something a little less formal and want a strap that sits comfortably on your wrist, look no further than the Monowear Nylon. Available in a variety of colours, from fluorescent pink to turquoise blue, this strap is ideal for weekend wear. Perfect for fans of NATO straps.

6. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

If it's ruggedness you're after, the unusually titled Supcase "Unicorn Beetle Pro" is for you. Clearly a strap for those who put their Apple Watch through extreme scenarios, this has a hard polycarbonate surround which provides plenty of protection to your precious Watch.

7. Jisoncase Vintage Genuine Leather Strap

Like the look of the special edition Hermés Apple Watches, but don't want to shell out the extra dough? This looks similar, but it's much cheaper, obvs.

8. JETech Genuine Leather Loop

The JETech Genuine Leather Loop Band will compliment any outfit perfectly with a sleek and sophisticated design. It comes in a variety of colours, from classic black to red. Whichever you pick, it'll look good (probably).

9. Casetify

With Casetify, you can make the Apple Watch even more personal, by designing your own Watch strap. Download Casetify's app, choose photos from Facebook, Instagram or Casetify's own collection of whacky designs, input size specifications, and you'll get your strap in the post. We especially like Caseify's new range of officially licenced Looney Toon straps.

10. Wearlizer Apple Watch Strap Adapter

Wearlizer is an adapter that you slide into your Apple Watch, allowing you to add any regular strap from an old-school, mechanical time-keeping device. The customisation opportunities have just become endless. Click is the first company to offer this adaptor, and it offers a number of material options to match your Apple Watch.

11. Baseus Leather Strap

Sometimes a timeless, leather strap is all you need. The Baseus genuine leather strap is so simple there's not much to say about it, although, you will also need an adapter, such as the Click, above.

12. Forepin Silicone Band

Want Apple's cheapest Sport band but don't fancy shelling out £39 for one? The Forepin is almost identical, but made from cheaper materials.

