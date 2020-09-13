ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with RTX 2080 gets a $1,300 price cut

Another killer gaming laptop deal that just can't be missed, Newegg is taking almost 50% off the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop! Dropping the price down to just $1,699, that's a massive $1,300 off one of the best gaming laptops available!
From now until Monday the 14th, you can jump on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in some time. What makes this ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop deal so incredible you ask? This bad boy includes one of NVIDIA's new RTX 2080 GPUs to deliver some of the best performance in gaming possible.
With a massive $1,300 savings for a limited time, gamer's looking to get a true high-end gaming laptop have an incredible opportunity here. Normally, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop clocks in a a whopping $3,000, making it a tough buy for those looking to stick to a budget. At just $1,699, though, this gaming laptop deal is an absolute steal you just can't pass up.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15" Gaming Laptop
Was: $2,999 | Now: $1,699 | Savings: $1,300 (43%) | Newegg
Loaded with a 8th Gen Intel i7 and paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is a monster. A crystal clear 144 Hz IPS FHD display gives you ultra-responsive high-definition gaming like no other.
Specs | Intel i7-8750H | RTX 2080 8GB | 512GB SSD | 15.6" 144Hz FHD | 16GB DDR4View Deal
On top of this massive $1,300 price cut on this ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX531GX-XS74 gaming laptop, you'll also find discounts on some of ASUS' most popular laptops available. If you fancy upgrading to a 9th Gen Intel i7 for example, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX531GX-XB77 is getting a 20% price cut at Newegg as well.
Not quite as large of a discount as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop this deal is focusing on, but it's still a nice $600 off it's normal $2,999 price tag. Honestly, the upgrade to the 9th Gen Intel i7 is nice, but for some it may not be worth the additional costs.
Both laptops provide a killer gaming system, though, that'll tackle just about any modern title with little to no issues. You'll get 60 FPS in just about every game at high to ultra settings, making it perfect for upcoming titles such as the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.
If the ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop isn't quite what your after, we've got you covered. There's plenty of deals on gaming laptops happening right now. Check out some of today's best gaming laptop deals below!
