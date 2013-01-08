Asus Qube announced

Asus has unveiled its Qube Google TV device at CES 2013

By

Asus have announced the new Qube Google TV set-top box at CES 2013 in Las Vegas

What with the Google Nexus Q all but vaporware at this stage, Asus have stepped into the breach to deliver a Google TV experience with its new set-top box, the Asus Qube.

Measuring 125mm by 125mm by 125mm, the Qube boasts 50GB of Cloud Storage, 4GB of Flash storage, and 1GB of free RAM along with 2 USB ports and an HDMI socket for connecting to TV sets. Users can interface with the device using a rather complicated-looking remote, or they can use a smartphone or tablet running on Android OS. The Qube also responds to voice commands, which consumers can use to navigate the menus.

Demos at CES have revealed that the Qube streams content from Amazon, Netflix and YouTube, and users can also download games from the Android store. At the time of this writing, there's no news on whether the Qube will be made available in the UK any time soon, but Asus says it's scheduled for release Stateside by the end of Q1, carrying a price tag of $150.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.