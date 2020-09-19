Apple Watch Series 6 hands-on review: our early verdict on the new Watch

The Apple Watch Series 6 arrives almost exactly a year after its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 5, and while there are some upgrades, they are subtle. This means that those who already own a Series 5 don't have a huge amount to gain in purchasing the latest edition.

But the Apple Watch Series 6 isn't really for them – it's for people with older models, or who don't have a Watch yet. That's is a small year-on-year upgrade doesn't detract from that fact Apple Watch offers iPhone users levels of integration and sophistication that no other smartwatch can.

As with previous iterations, the Apple Watch Series 6 boasts some exciting lifestyle, fitness and health features, from workout and (new) sleep tracking to contactless payments and heart rate and ECG monitoring, all wrapped up in a super sleek package that promises to be both easy and effortless to use.

We’ve started testing the Apple Watch Series 6, while you'll have to wait for our full and final verdict, here are our initial thoughts.

The Apple Watch Series 6 was released on September 18th 2020. The device in this review is the cellular and GPS version of the new blue aluminium model. It’s the larger of the two case options, at 44mm and with a silicone sports band. This navy aluminium finish is a completely fresh addition to the Apple Watch lineup.

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts from £379/$399/AU$599, for a 40mm aluminium model. For a little more, you can upgrade to the 44mm model. And from there, you can step up to a stainless steel or titanium model for more money, and add 4G connectivity, and the band you choose will affect the price too. There are so many models now, the best thing to do is browse the selection yourself when it comes to pricing:

Compared to what else is out there right now, these prices are more or less on par with the average flagship smartwatch. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch starts at a tad more expensive, while the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro starts at slightly less. Apple sits more or less in the middle with the more premium of its two offering this year – don't forget the Apple Watch SE is also available.

So what’s new in the Apple Watch Series 6? Fresh stand-out options include four new colourways: Graphite stainless steel, (PRODUCT) RED aluminum, gold stainless steel, and the blue aluminum we have been using.

Then, in terms of features, you’ve now got a blood oxygen monitoring option – otherwise known as SpO2 tech. This makes use of a new red light sensor that monitors the colour of the blood being reflected back, and thus the level of oxygen in it. These readings will automatically be uploaded to the Apple Health app and in doing so, could help make you aware of any potential health issues such as sleep apnea, asthma and heart disease.

The Series 6 also boasts Apple’s all-new sixth generation S6 chip, which unlocks a bunch of performance features. The main one being that it’s now 20% faster than that in the Series 5 watch, bringing a 2.5x boost in always-on display brightness in daylight and an 18 hour battery, even with the demands of nightly SpO2 readings.

Lastly, there's also a new always-on altimeter, which will keep tabs of the altitude at which you’re walking or running, or if you’re climbing some nasty stairs, for instance. It helps to work out your real activity level more accurately.

Apple Watch Series 6: Design

Upon first inspection, you’d have a pretty hard job telling the difference between the Apple Watch series 6 and its predecessor the Series 5 – they're virtually identical in design. The only difference this time around is the new colour options.

Generally, it would have been nice to see a bit more of an upgrade design-wise, such as a reduction in depth. Still, the Apple Watch Series 6 looks just as beautiful as ever: sleek, sophisticated and a delight to wear, even for long periods. We believe this is because of the high quality materials used, and the relatively light weight of 47.8g, which make it unobtrusive and exceptionally comfortable.

The digital crown, which was completely re-engineered two years ago with the launch of the Series 4, still works a treat, too, making use of haptic feedback to make menu navigation more precise while being satisfying to twist with the fingers as you scroll through on-screen menus.

Apple Watch Series 6: Screen and software

As with overall design, there’s nothing inherently new about the Apple Watch 6’s Retina Display, either. That’s nothing to worry about, though, as we suspect that’s because there wasn’t much room for improvement. Apple last upgraded the screen on the Watch two years ago with the Series 4, fitting a new OLED screen in two slightly larger sizes of 40mm and 44mm versus the 42mm and 38mm offerings we’d seen in the Series 3 devices and at the same time, shrinking the thickness. It’s the same again with the Watch Series 6.

While the screen tech is the same as before, Apple has made the Always-On display feature brighter this time around, and you can see the difference, especially in daylight.

When you're not looking at the Watch, its display dims, meaning it still shows your Watch face, but without burning so much power. On Apple Watch Series 5, this could be really useful, but it didn't show up very well in sunlight.

On the Series 6, Apple has made it 2.5 times brighter when dimmed than on the last iteration, meaning it’s now easier to glance down and see the time, or your current workout status, without needing to actively flick your wrist.

It also means the Watch face you've chosen is more visible to others, so the sense of style you choose there has more of an impact.

As for resolutions, the Series 6's 40mm variant has a 324x394 resolution display while the 44mm version boasts a 368x448 resolution. The rectangular screen might not be to everyone's tastes, but Apple doesn't seem to want to move away from this, and that's fine.

So what about the screen's performance? Well, it's not only super responsive but it's crisp and vibrant, and easy to read even in bright light.

The new watchOS 7 software means performance is top notch, too, despite all the new powerful features this device packs. We’ve experienced zero issues in terms of swiping through screens or firing open apps during our time with the Watch so far, and we wouldn’t have expected anything less. Everything is super fast and fluid making it nothing short of a delight to use. If only all smartwatches were like this!

Apple Watch Series 6: Health & fitness

While we haven’t had long with Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, we did manage to squeeze in the tracking of a few fitness classes so we could put it through its paces before running over to our laptop to power out these first impressions.

As we were expecting, tracking these workouts was smooth and easy. The Apple Watch has always been one of our favourite ways to track fitness and specific workouts, and the Series 6 is no exception. It’s entirely effortless, and – even when you’re stressing a bit, trying to get yourself sorted and ready before you get a sweat on – finding the correct sport to track from the list is easy and involves minimal faffing.

The blood oxygen feature appears to be easy to use and low hassle too – it takes a few seconds to run, but if you're running it while recovering and cooling down from exercise, taking a moment to chill out is no problem.

We’ve not had long enough to fully test most of the Series 6’s health features, but we will be sure to go into some real depth into these when it comes to doing the full review.

Apple Watch Series 6: Early Verdict

As of yet, we’ve only just started using the Apple Watch Series 6, but our short time with it suggests we have little to worry about; it’s been nothing but a pleasure to use.

Already, we can see that the more efficient S6 chip and improvements in the Always-On Display makes some substantial real-world differences. After around 20 hours of use, the battery on our review device still had 10% remaining from a full charge. However, we did take it off to sleep, and so didn’t give it the chance to perform blood oxygen level readings throughout the night, which - we imagine - would drain the battery substantially. However, as we mentioned earlier, we will need much more time with the device to properly test such features and see what effects it has on the battery life.

Despite not bringing much new to the table this year, we’re still pretty confident that the Apple Watch Series 6 will be yet another success in the smartwatch market – and definitely still the one to beat when it comes to overall lifestyle and health and fitness tracking features.

