Apple Watch 6 on the defensive after Galaxy Watch 3 MAJOR upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has an awful lot going for it, especially in the world of health and fitness, but now owners in the US have another helpful feature to keep tabs on their wellbeing; and Apple has every right to be wary.

Owners of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 can now start taking electrocardiogram (ECG) readings through their watch – meaning they can keep a better watch on their heart rhythm.

Samsung ECG monitoring has been available in South Korea for some time, and back in August the tech promised it would arrive in the US soon. Fortunately fans didn’t have to wait very long for the company to gain all the necessary approvals from the FDA, and ECG tracking can now be monitored from the Samsung Health Monitor App.

According to Samsung you’ll have to make sure your Galaxy Watch is “snug” on your wrist, with your arm resting on a flat surface. Placing your fingertip on the top button will take an ECG reading and classify the results for you or a healthcare professional. It goes without saying that you need the Health Monitor app on both your watch and phone first.

Of course the newly-released Galaxy Watch 3 has a lot more health-centric features you can take advantage of: it can also measure blood pressure and oxygen levels, detect when you’ve fallen, give you a real-time running analysis, as well as offering a number of fitness programs to help you stay in shape.

That's on top of classic Galaxy Watch features like a round watch face, a rotating bezel for better control, phone-free LTE connectivity, a two-day battery life, gesture controls, and more. The fact that ECG monitoring is now available is a fantastic bonus to give you a better idea of what your body is up to.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is available now, with prices starting at $449.99.

Source: Samsung