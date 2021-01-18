Apple plans first iMac redesign in 10 years, plus half-size Mac Pro with LOTS of cores

These are exciting times for the Mac: the iMac is getting the first redesign in a decade and the Mac Pro could soon have 64 cores of Apple-made processing power.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a brand new iMac and two new Mac Pros. The iMac is losing its aluminium chin to look more like Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor and will have a flat rear instead of the curved one in the current model (a similar to change to what's predicted for the next MacBook Pro). There will be two version, codenamed J456 and J457, to replace the existing 21.5-inch iMac and the 27-inch iMac. It’s unclear whether they will have the same screen size as the models they’re replacing. As you’d expect, they’ll be running Apple Silicon rather than Intel processors.

The current iMac design is a world away from the 1998 original that many credit with saving Apple: the candy-coloured, CRT-enclosing, USB-introducing, floppy disk-killing all-in-ones were a revolution at the time and a far cry from the dull beige PCs of the Windows world. The new one's a bit more powerful too; the first iMac had a 233MHz PowerPC G3, 32MB of RAM and a 4GB hard disk.

The move to flat-panels screens took some of the fun away, and while the 2002 iMac still looked like nothing on Earth it heralded the screen-dominated design to come. The current iMac is bigger and more premium-looking than the iMac G5 introduced in 2005, but it’s essentially the same thing in metal rather than plastic; the current design and proportions have been with us since 2009, with a slimmer rear case introduced in 2012. If there's a new version, you can probably expect to see some excellent iMac deals on the older models.

New Mac Pros in 2021; many more cores for 2022

Apple is also working on two new Mac Pros, Bloomberg says. One of them is an update to the current model that may stay with Intel processors; the other will introduce a new design and Apple Silicon. Apple fans of a certain age will be salivating like Pavlov’s dogs at this line from the Bloomberg report:

The design will feature a mostly aluminium exterior and could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube

Apple is also working on a lower-priced version of the Pro Display XDR, which is $6,000 if you include its stand. The new display will be a consumer model with a lower spec and a much lower price tag.

It looks like the 2021 Mac Pros are just the beginning. In a typically brief post, noted leaker @LeaksApplePro posted to Twitter: “32, 48, 64 Mac Pro 2022”. If their source is correct and these are Apple Silicon cores, 2022’s Mac Pros are going to be astonishingly powerful.