Apple Pencil 3rd gen for new iPad Pro 2021 leaks before Apple event in new video

It looks like the scribbled Apple logo for next week’s Apple Event is trying to tell us something, and that something is “Hey! Apple’s got a new Apple Pencil!” A new video from Twitter account @ileakeer, picked up by 9to5Mac, shows an Apple Pencil that looks very similar to the images we saw in recent leaks. It looks highly likely that the new Pencil will be unveiled alongside, and possibly exclusive to, the new iPad Pros.

The third-generation Apple Pencil appears to be glossy, like the first-generation Pencil, but has the same flat edge for magnetically attaching to iPads that the second-gen version does. And that’s about all we can say for sure, so far: leaks indicate that the bulk of the changes to the third-generation Apple Pencil are internal, but there’s bound to be some headline new feature for Apple to use in its marketing. Perhaps the tagline “Spring Loaded” is another reference to this – many mechanical pencils, aka propelling pencils, are spring loaded so this might be a little nudge and wink for the design-conscious. Previous leaks of the third-gen Apple Pencil showed a noticeably bigger nib size internally, which may herald improved accuracy or new drawing modes.

We don’t know for sure that the Apple Pencil 3 is going to be announced next week, but given the increasing number of leaks it’s release date is clearly not far away.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Apple adds support for it to older devices that currently work with the second-generation Apple Pencil, or if the Spring Loaded event means you’ll need to spring for a new iPad. We’re also curious how long Apple will now continue with the first generation model, which works with the iPad 10.2-inch (2020) and the iPad mini (2019) – those models will need to be replaced with redesigned versions before it can disappear, though.

We don’t need to wait very long to find out. Apple’s Spring Loaded event takes place on April 20th.