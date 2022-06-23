Apple iOS 16 set to rollout new handy Messages app update to make your life easier

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple is set to introduce a handy new feature as part of iOS 16 that is designed to make life easier for those with dual SIM iPhones.

As first spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), the new update will apply directly to the Messages app, allowing users to sort messages per each individual SIM card. It will especially be convenient for anyone that uses their mobile for both business and personal purposes.

Once enabled, both iMessages and SMS/MMS messages can be filtered to your liking. This can be done in the Settings app for Messages and Filter Unknown Senders. By then touching the three dots on the icon, a new menu with options to arrange messages will appear, which can then be sorted by "All Lines" or per SIM card.

iPhone models that support dual-SIM include the full models for iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

"Messages now supports the ability for customers with a dual SIM iPhone to filter their messages based on their SIMs," reads Apple's developer notes (opens in new tab) for the latest iOS 16 beta.

The feature will be rolled out to all iPhone users sometime in September, once iOS 16 becomes available to everyone. The first public beta was released on June 6th with the second arriving on June 22nd, 2022.