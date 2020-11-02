Apple announces 'One More Thing' event on November 10th

Apple has just announced the date for its next event, cutely titled 'One More Thing.' The event will be on Tuesday November 10th at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, live streamed again from Apple Park.

We're expecting to see the first Macs powered by Apple's own processor (which are currently known as 'Apple Silicon', but we'll see if there's a snappier name coming). What form those will take, we don't know yet – rumours have swirled that the 12-inch MacBook will make a return, or that a 13-inch MacBook Pro will be one of the first.

The only Mac available so far with an Apple processor is a version of the Mac Mini produced with the same A12Z chip found in the iPad Pro, but this has only been available to developers so that they can test their software, ready for the 'real' Macs to become available.

We don't expect there to be a huge amount of Apple Silicon Macs initially – perhaps two or three different options – and Apple has said that Intel Mac options will stick around for some time.

But we're really looking forward to seeing the answers to all of these questions next week.

What are the advantages of Apple Silicon?

Apple has been able to make huge strides in the performance of its own processors, and the new A14 chip in the iPad Air (2020) and iPhone 12 is basically as powerful a the Intel chips used in MacBook Pros… and that's only running at the kind of power level tablets and phones are designed for.

Laptops provide a lot more energy, which means they can include bigger and more powerful chips. Apple could both make its chips run at a higher speed while also adding more cores over what's in the regular A14 chip. Frankly, this could get embarrassing for Intel.

When Apple announced that it would use its own chips in Macs, Apple noted that being smaller and less power-hungry was an advantage there, so perhaps Apple won't look to massively outperform current chips, but instead will aim to make thinner and lighter machines with long battery life.

It will also be massively cheaper for Apple to make Macs that use its own chips rather than Intel's – reports suggest they cost a fraction of the price to produce, compared to Intel's processor prices. So perhaps we'll see more budget-friendly Macs, or perhaps we'll see machines at the same prices, but with the extra money going towards more advanced tech in other areas, such as OLED or micro-LED screens (which may be what the colourful light in the invitation image is vaguely alluding to).

Is there anything else on the horizon?

Apple is also rumoured to finally be planning to introduce "AirTags", which would be Tile-like tracking devices, using the Ultrawide-band wireless tech in recent iPhones to enable you to find lost things with precision. But that may well be pushed back to next year now.

It sounds like the long-rumours new design of AirPods will also be a 2021 product now, but it's possible that will be part of Apple's "One More Thing" plans.

There is similar talk of a new cheaper Apple TV unit, but we suspect this even will be laser focused on the new Macs.

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (US)