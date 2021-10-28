Android Auto has an Easter egg that will annoy the hell out of your passengers

Google loves a good gag when it comes to hiding Easter eggs in its products. Another one, it seems, has been spotted concealed in Android Auto 7.0 – and it's none other than a classic Rickroll.

You probably already know what Rick-rolling is because you personally have been rick-rolled on occasion. For the uninitiated, it's a prank that involves the sudden and unexpected appearance of the music video for the 1987 Rick Astley song "Never Gonna Give You Up."

While Android Auto may have struggled of late with some functionality issues, it certainly doesn't mean they can't have a laugh with app users. First spotted by a Redditor, who shared a video of the Rickroll, the footage shows the 1987 video launching from the driver's dashboard car (via Mishaal Rahman). It'll certainly annoy the hell out of passengers, as the song quickly transforms even the best Android Auto head unit setups into the most annoying thanks to Astley's iconic music video blaring from it.

It's worth keeping in mind that most Android Auto users aren't likely to stumble across the Easter egg without knowing it exists. look. As reported by Android Police, accessing the novelty feature "requires Android Auto v7.0 to be installed and the developer mode to be activated." Another helpful Redditor on the Android Auto subreddit has provided some meticulous instructions on how to unlock the Easter egg if you're interested in trying it out yourself.

Rick-rolling out on Android Auto 7.0

(Image credit: Android Police)

No one is safe from the enduring power of Rickrolling, which is now especially true if you're sitting in a vehicle that uses Android Auto. Android Auto 7.0 landed on the Play Store a few weeks back. If you don't have it, then you can always grab it directly from the latest APK if you relish the chance of winding up your passenger.