Amazon takes over $150 off the JBL Bar 2.1 soundbar system ahead of their Memorial Day sale

We're underway with Memorial Day sales and while Amazon hasn't officially kicked theirs off just yet, there's plenty of deals to take advantage of now with Memorial Day-beating prices.

Those in need of a new soundbar can snag a great deal on the JBL Bar 2.1 channel soundbar system, which is getting a solid 40% price cut ahead of Memorial Day weekend. On sale for $199.99, this 2.1 channel soundbar plus wireless subwoofer combo offers a formidable system at one of its best prices ever.

At 44% off, it's an unbeatable deal on a high quality JBL sound system. While this offer will most likely be around through the holiday weekend, there's no guarantee it'll be at this price or cheaper. This is a solid buy on one of the best soundbar systems available today.

JBL Bar 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Now: $199.99 | Was: $369.99 | Savings: $160.01 (44%)

At this price, the JBL Bar 2.1 channel system is more than worth the look. Featuring both Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound for immersive audio playback, 300 watts of power and an easy to use design, this deal offers a killer system at a great price.

View Deal

With Dolby Digital as well as JBL Surround Sound, the JBL Bar offers a powerful yet balanced sound perfect for movies, music and gaming – especially for the new PS5. Pushing 300 watts, the JBL Bar is an excellent system for smaller homes and condos but may not pack quite the punch cinephiles with larger homes may need.

