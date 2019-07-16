Amazon Prime Day deal Marie Kondo would approve of – a beautiful trashcan to spark litter-based joy

I'm a firm believer in Marie Kondo's Spark Joy philosophy (the "buy stuff that sparks joy" bit more than the "tidy up and fold clothes in slightly obsessive ways" bit) and that comes down to items as seemingly mundane as the kitchen bin.

Why stick a cheap, ugly plastic bin in the corner of the kitchen when you can have something more elegant in its place? Brabantia is King of the Bins and this particular model, the Brabantia Bo Touch Bin (which rather resembles a 50s TV set, in a very cool way), is definitely a stand out design.

It features two inner bins – 23 litre and 11 litre – has a silent, soft touch opening, a removable lid-unit for easy cleaning and changing of bin liners and comes with Brabantia's 10-year guarantee.

The Bo Touch Bin in white has been reduced to just £69.99 for Amazon Prime Day (that is properly cheap for a Brabantia!) but it is also available in seven other colours, albeit not at a reduced price.

Re-re-buy, when the crowd says Bo Touch selector. But do it before midnight tonight (July 16) or you may have to wait until Black Friday for such a joy-sparking garbage pail.