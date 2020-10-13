Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals: Get 40% OFF the iRobot Roomba 692 robo vac!

Probably the fastest selling deals during Amazon's big sale, some of the best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums are gone before you can even catch them. This one, however, seems to have stayed hidden long enough for us to write about it.

Now until the very short foreseeable future, Amazon is taking 40% off iRobot's Roomba 692 Wi-Fi robot vacuum. On sale for just $199.99, this Prime Day deal saves you a massive $120 off one of iRobot's best robot vacuums.

Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and now voice-controllable with Alexa, iRobot's Roomba 692 robo vac offers an incredible value at it's normal price trag. With a savings of $120 for Prime Day, this is a hard bargain to pass up.

A 3-stage cleaning system coupled with a vacuum that learns and adapts, you'd think robots we're taking over the world. In reality, they are just really good at vacuuming your house now. They're also really affordable during Prime Day!

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum w/ Wi-Fi & Alexa Compatibility

Was:$ 319.99 | Prime Day Price: $199.99 | Savings: $120 (38%)

Save $120 on iRobot's industry-leading Roomba 692 robo vac. Complete with Amazon Alexa compatibility, control your new Roomba with voice commands or via the app. Self-charging and works well on all floor types.View Deal

Today's best iRobot Roomba 692 deals Amazon Prime Day Deal Reduced Price iRobot Roomba 692 Robot... Amazon $273.99 $199.99 View Deal Deal ends Thu, Oct 15

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!

Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day

Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

To see all of the best Prime Day deals of Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub. You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now PLUS early Prime Day deals you can jump on right now.

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.