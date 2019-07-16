That Amazon Prime Day OnePlus 6 blockbuster deal – its LOWEST EVER price – is coming to an end

OnePlus is renown for flagship design and features sold at a more affordable price point than rival smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. But even the Shenzhen-based start-up would be shocked by the price of the OnePlus 6 in the latest Amazon Prime Day sale. But not as shocked as you'll be if you don't get your skates on: the deal ends in about 6 hours.

Amazon has dropped the £519 price tag typically found on this 128GB model down to an astonishingly low £399. OnePlus 6 might be a year old, but this handset is no slouch – it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (that's the same chipset you'll find inside the £869 Google Pixel 3 XL) paired with a bumper 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus also has a dual-camera capable of all the usual tricks, including Portrait Mode-style images with an artificial bokeh blur behind the subject. In our OnePlus 6 review, we said: "OnePlus 6 is fast, very fast, and its good (if not market leading) screen, battery, and camera performance makes it one of the best high-end phones you can buy in 2018."

This blockbuster OnePlus 6 discount won't be around for long. So, if you like the sound of getting this £399 deal, you should add it to your basket fast.

OnePlus 6 | 128GB + 8GB of RAM | Was £599 , Now £399

If you've been living under a rock (proverbial or granite) for the last few years, Prime Day is a bombastic annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

