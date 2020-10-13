Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals: deals on G-SYNC, FreeSync, and 4K monitors

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and with it comes the best Prime Day deals of the year. Hoping to find a new gaming monitor on sale during Prime Day? We've got you covered with some of the best gaming monitor deals happening right now during Amazon's big savings event.

Amazon's dedicated PC deal page offers some of the best gaming monitor deals as well as some great discounts on towers and all-in-ones, but Prime Day shines through on the gaming monitors this time around. Some monitors – like this Samsung 49" Curved IPS monitor on sale for just $699 – are getting upwards of $500+ slashed for Prime Day!

There's a great selection of FHD and UHD monitors on sale, including both a G-SYNC monitor and FreeSync monitor. We can only assume we'll see more of these on sale throughout Prime Day 2020, but be sure to keep an eye on this page as we'll keep our quick list below updated with the best Prime Day gaming monitor deals available.

Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Here's some of the best Prime Day deals on gaming monitors you'll find right now. We'll update this frequently as more gaming monitor deals drop over the next two days!

More Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Samsung 850 Series 28" 4K UHD FreeSync Monitor

Was: $573.29 | Prime Day Price: $299.99 | Savings: $273.30 (48%)

At almost 50% off, you'd be crazy to pass up on this Samsung FreeSync 4K gaming monitor at this price. Features both USB and HDMI input, plus full FreeSync compatibility for smoother, tear-free visuals with an incredible 1ms response time. Jump on this one fast.

Specs: 28" | 3840x2160 | 1ms | USB / HDMI / Display Port | FreeSyncView Deal

LG 27UK80-W 27" 4K UHD FreeSync IPS Monitor w/ HDR10 + USB-C

Was: $449.99 | Prime Day Price: $379.99 | Savings: $70 (16%)

Whether you intend to grab this bad boy for professional use or gaming, LG's 27UK80-W offers FreeSync compatibility along with USB-C connectivity for a versatile monitor. Full UHD support and HDR10 compatibility ensure the best picture quality possible.

Specs: 27" | IPS | 3840x2160 | 60Hz | USB-C | FreeSyncView Deal

Acer EB321HQU 31.5" 2K IPS Monitor

Was: $259.99 | Prime Day Price: $199.99 | Savings: $60 (23%)

A solid 2K monitor suitable for 60 FPS gaming, Acer's EB321HQU is an excellent value at this price. If you're not quite ready to get into 4K just yet, this is a perfect alternative that gets you improved visuals without killing your bank account.

Specs: 31.5" | IPS | 2560x1440 | 60Hz | Display Port / HDMI / DVI View Deal

Acer R240HY bidx 23.8" IPS 1080p Widescreen Monitor

Was: $129.99 | Prime Day Price: $99.99 | Savings: $30 (23%)

An solid workhorse monitor suitable for gaming, editing, and personal use, Acer's R240HY is a steal at this price. If you're into serious gaming, this won't be the deal to go with but shoppers trying to stick to a budget won't be disappointed!

Specs: 23.8" | IPS | 1920x1080 | 60Hz | HDMI / DVI / VGA View Deal

