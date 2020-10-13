Amazon Prime Day deals: Save $205 on Motorola's Edge 256GB

The best two days for deals are here: Amazon Prime Day has landed with a thud and millions of deals have come tumbling out, covering fitness, fashion, homeware, tech, TVs, and basically everything else under the sun. You name it, there's a deal.
One deal that jumped out at us was for Motorola's Edge, a rather under-appreciated Android smartphone that ticks all of the right boxes and has a few tricks up its sleeve, including a $205 discount.
Let's start with the basics: the Edge has a 6.7-inch display and hole-punch front camera that means it's edge-to-edge, huge 4,500mAh battery (with claimed two-day battery life), 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, Android 10, under-display fingerprint sensor, and quad rear-camera array that provides great pictures in all conditions.
If you're looking for an Android smartphone, whether that's to switch from iPhone or upgrade, then it's well worth taking a look at the Edge. This particular offer is for an unlocked version of the Edge, too, meaning you'll be able to add whatever plan suits your data needs without any hassle.
Motorola Edge | $494.99 from Amazon
Speaking up for Android phones not manufactured by Samsung is Motorola's Edge, an incredibly capable device that we thoroughly recommend for its giant display, all-day battery life, and powerful internals. Plus, you're getting over $200 off for a limited time.View Deal
Want something made by Amazon? We're tracking the best deals during Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US
- Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
- Best Buy – massive savings across every department
- Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
- eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
- Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more
- HP – save up to 30% on select products
- Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
- Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October
- Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!
- Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day
- Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15