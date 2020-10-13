Amazon Prime Day smart home deals: Blink Mini security cameras 30% OFF right now!

We're seeing some of the best Prime Day deals we've seen in some time Prime Day 2020, and it's looking like Amazon isn't holding anything back in bringing their best Prime Day deals front and center.

Along with an excellent Echo Show 5 deal that takes 50% off the Alexa compatible smart display, Amazon is dropping another smart home centric deal that Prime members can take advantage of. To kick off the Prime Day deals early, Amazon is taking over 20% off Blink Mini smart security cameras.

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera (1-Pack)

Was: $34.99 | Now: $24.99 | Savings: $10 (28%)

An excellent small home security system, the Blink Mini smart security camera easily connects with your mobile device to provide 24/7 security. Featuring 1080p video recording, two-way audio, motion detection and day/night recording, Prime members are getting an incredible deal at just $24.99 for one.View Deal

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera (2-Pack)

Was: $64.99 | Now: $49.99 | Savings: $15 (23%)

An excellent small home security system, the Blink Mini smart security camera easily connects with your mobile device to provide 24/7 security. Featuring 1080p video recording, two-way audio, motion detection and day/night recording, Prime members are getting an incredible deal at just $49.99 for two.View Deal

Designed to work with both mobile devices and smart displays, the Blink Mini compact security cameras come equipped with Amazon Alexa capabilities. Check through the Blink app via your smartphone or tablet, or just ask Alexa to engage live views, arm and disarm, and even record video.

Alternatively, Prime members can also purchase a single Blink Mini for just $24.99 right now as well. Amazon is taking $10 off for Prime members on the single unit, but for the value and money you're spending you're better option is to grab the two pack.

An even better deal would be to check out the Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini camera bundle. Prime members get a massive 60% off right now if they purchase the limited offer bundle

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

Was: $124.99 | Now: $54.99 | Savings: $70 (56%) |

Pick up a mini-home security system and smart display package for just $55 today. Exclusive to Prime members, this offer nets you the best price on an Echo Show 5 AND Mini Blink smart camera in one deal. Act fast on this one. View Deal

