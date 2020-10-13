Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Amazon Fire HD tablets now 45% OFF!

We've made it to Amazon Prime Day and the best Prime Day deals just keep on coming. Amazon's line of Fire HD tablets – including the all new Fire HD 8 Plus – have recently gotten a permanent price drop and you can get in on Prime Day savings right now.

With features that would make even the most hardcore Apple and Samsung tablet fans nod in approval, Amazon's Fire HD series tablets offer an excellent array of versatility and functionality at an already incredible price. The additional discounts happening right now just sweeten the deal even more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB)

Was: $149.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $60 (45%)

While it doesn't feature the wireless charging capabilities of the Fire HD 8 Plus, Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet kicks it up a notch with a full 1080p display for clearer, crisper images. Take the same great features of the Fire HD 8 and turn it up to 10 while saving 45% this Prime Day!View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Edition (16GB)

Was: $99.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $40 (40%)View Deal

Designed to provide the complete tablet experience at an affordable price, Amazon's Fire HD tablets offer some of the best bang for your buck. As some of the best tablets for their price, Amazon's Fire HD line of tablets matches the performance of higher priced premium tablets without the added cost.

Amazon's newly released Fire HD 8 Plus – which is starting at just $109.99 right now – features an incredible engine under its hood. A quad-core 2.0 GHz processor paired with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage powers Amazon's latest tablet, making it easily outperform most $400+ tablets with ease.

On top of that, Amazon's new Fire HD 8 Plus features wireless charging capabilities with up to 12 hours of battery life. With these specs and features, it was already a great deal at it's standard price, but now it's just too good to pass up.

Check out all of Amazon's best Fire HD tablet deals going on right now! Act fast though, at prices like these stock is going to move quickly. Don't miss your chance to take advantage of some of the best Fire HD tablet deals we've see in some time.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!

Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day

Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

To see all of the best Prime Day deals of Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub. You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now PLUS early Prime Day deals you can jump on right now.

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.