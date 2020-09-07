Amazon Prime Day can wait! B&H Photo's Apple deals are where it's at...

While we anxiously await Amazon Prime Day, Apple fanatics hoping to score some deals on Apple's best products have their chance during B&H Photo's big Back to School sale happening right now. You'll find a ton of Apple deals right now with massive savings of up to $500 off select products!

B&H Photo's running an awesome Apple Back to School sale that's offering some huge savings on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. The sales are only available while supplies last, though, so Back to School shoppers will want to hurry over to B&H Photo today to get in on the savings.

Apple Back to School Deals at B&H Photo

Check out B&H Photo's massive Apple Back to School sale and find savings on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Save up to $400 on select iPads, up to $200 on MacBooks, and more, while supplies last!View Deal

There are some excellent Back to School deals to save with during B&H Photo's sale, especially on previous gen iPads with some models up to $500 or more! Students can pick up the previous gen iPad Pro for a massive $500 off when they purchase it with an AppleCare+ Protection Plan.

If a tablet isn't exactly what you're looking for, there's a huge selection of MacBooks on sale as well. Shoppers will find 2019 and 2020 models on sale with savings of up to $300 on select previous gen models. Grab a 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13" notebook for just $1,249 – a hefty $250 off it's regular price!

Head on over to B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale today to check out every Apple product on sale or scroll down to check out some of the best Apple Back to School deals going on now.

Best Apple deals at B&H Photo's Back to School sale

Apple MacBook Air 13" – Space Gray (2020)

Was: $1,699 | Now: $1,349 | Savings: $350

Pick up Apple's latest MacBook Air 13" notebook for just $1,349 at B&H Photo – $350 off the normal selling price!

Specs: Intel i5 Dual-Core (1.6GHz) | 16GB | 512GB SSD | 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS Display | Intel UHD Graphics 617View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 13" w/ AppleCare+ Protection Plan

Was: $1,699 | Now: $1,199 | Savings: $500

Grab a last-gen iPad Pro with Apple's AppleCare+ Protection Plan for just $999 at B&H Photo – a massive $5000 off the normal selling price!

Specs: 1TB | Wi-Fi + 4G LTE | Space Gray | Previous GenView Deal

Apple iMac 27" 2019

Was: $ 1,799 | Now: $1,699 | Savings: $100

One of Apple's best iMac desktop PCs is on sale with a decent $100 off the price tag. It may not be a huge discount, but it's one we won't see again until at least until Black Friday!

Specs: Intel i5 (3GHz) | 8GB | 27" 5120x2880 IPS | AMD Radeon Pro 570X 4GBView Deal

Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case

Was: $250 | Now: $229 | Savings: $20

Grab the latest version of Apple's true wireless earbuds $20 off their regular price while supplies last. Now just $229, this is the best price you'll see on AirPods Pro earbuds until Black Friday 2020.View Deal

