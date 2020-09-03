Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for just $1 right now – hurry!

For a limited time, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just $1! You heard right, you can save a massive 93% off Xbox's Ultimate Game Pass and receive access to 100's of Xbox games for just $1. Whether you're a long time Xbox fan or just looking to test the waters, now is your chance to grab Xbox's exceptional gaming service for the cheapest it's been in months.

Including all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate opens up the entire Xbox community to you and your friends. Play your favorite multiplayer games online with millions of other players worldwide, receive some of the best Xbox One games free every month, and get an awesome 50-75% discount when you shop in the Xbox Store.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Was: $14.99/mo | Now: $1/mo | Savings: $13.99 (93% off)

Get access to the largest community of gamers today with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Now on sale for just $1, this is the perfect chance to see what everyone's talking about. Get free games, access to 100's of titles, play online with gamers around the world, and more for a ridiculous price!

Limited Time Offer – Ends Soon!View Deal

This offer won't be around for long so those on the fence should jump at this opportunity to try out the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The excellent part? You don't need an Xbox to use it. Yes, you read that right. If you've got a PC, laptop, or gaming rig you prefer using you can purchase and access the complete Xbox Live network and all the perks of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right from your desktop.

Maybe you wan't to give the Xbox a shot though? If you don't have the patience for the new Xbox Series X, we've included a list of deals happening right now. You can also head on over to T3's best Xbox One X deals roundup to grab a new Xbox One X on the cheap, or T3's best Xbox One S deals to pickup the digital-only console on sale today.

Editor's Recommendations: