Amazon Black Friday deals are on NOW: here's what's happening

If you've been patiently waiting for the end of November for the best Black Friday deals to arrive so you can shop for yourself or buy some of the best Christmas gifts of the year before the rush and the inevitable 'sold out' notices, your wait has just ended.

That's because Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday sale today with what it's calling its Early Black Friday Deals Event.

Amazon is definitely thinking of Christmas as it says that this early Black Friday sale features "Black Friday-worthy deals across the most giftable categories". That means toys, fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and more, from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, Cadbury and Philips. "Shop early, relax later," says Amazon which seems like a sensible approach to Christmas shopping this year.

New deals will be dropping every day and we'll be listing the best of them on our Amazon Black Friday deals page, which will also be updated every day, so be sure to keep it bookmarked.

So what's in store in the Amazon Early Black Friday Deals Event? Amazon says that the deals below, and more, will be available on various dates and times as part of the sale.

PC: Save up to £100 on Asus and Huawei laptops, up to 20% on PC monitors from HP, Samsung and Dell, up to 35% on SanDisk memory & storage, up to 20% on WD storage, up to 25% on selected Arlo Pro3 smart home security cameras and up to 25% on selected TP-link home Wi-Fi solutions.

Home improvement: Save up to 20% on home improvement items from brands including Bosch, Kärcher, Stanley Black & Decker and more.

Home and kitchen: Save up to 30% on cookware brands including Circulon, BODUM, MasterClass and OXO, up to 30% on homeware brands including Joseph Joseph, Vileda and Silentnight, up to 25% off smart lighting and home décor brands including Philips Hue, Yankee Candle and WoodWick, up to 25% on floorcare from Shark, Bissell and Miele, up to 20% on coffee machines and coffee makers from De'Longhi, Nespresso and Bodum, plus discounts on air fryers from Ninja, Philips and Tower.

Beauty: Save up to 25% on beauty products from brands including Molton Brown, Elemis and Elizabeth Arden. Save up to 50% off fragrances for men and women from brands including Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Paco Rabanne.

Personal care: Save up to 75% on Oral-B, up to 50% on male styling appliances from Philips, Braun, Wahl and more, up to 40% on Omron Medical Devices, up to 50% on hair care appliances from BaByliss and Remington and more.

Sports: Save up to 37% on Polar sports watches and up to 40% on Fitbit Charge 4 and Inspire.

Toys: Save up to 20% on VTech toys and up to 25% off toys by Hot Wheels, Mega Construx, Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise Remix ranges.

Baby: Save up to 30% on baby products including up to 35% off Maxi-Cosi, Graco, Britax Römer and other car seat brands.

Shop all the Amazon Early Black Friday deals here

We don't know how long Amazon's Early Black Friday sale lasts for, though we assume it will run right up to Black Friday when we'll see Amazon unleash another volley of deals.

