Amazon Dash makes food shopping easier than ever

Amazon has unveiled Dash, a wand-like device that lets you scan items from the comfort of your home and receive them the very next day.

Amazon Dash lets users add items to shopping lists in their accounts on AmazonFresh, the company's same-day delivery service.

The Wi-Fi wand has a built-in microphone and barcode scanner, allowing users to either scan products at home or to say items into the mic.

Dash then connects to your home Wi-Fi network to check the products' availability on AmazonFresh and Amazon.

You can also check your shopping list on your laptop/smartphone/tablet before checking out and scheduling a delivery, which tends to be the very next day.

The catch is AmazonFresh is only currently available in the US in Southern California, San Francisco and Seattle.

You must also subscribe to Amazon Prime Fresh, which includes all the benefits of Amazon Prime, and gives you access to AmazonFresh groceries and selected items from Amazon.com.

Those eligible will also need a direct invite from Amazon before being handed a wand.

There is a sign-up form that you can fill out now on AmazonFresh for your chance to get picked.

If you are one of the lucky few then you'll be happy to hear that the Dash wand itself is free however AmazonFresh will cost $299 a year after the 30-day free trial.