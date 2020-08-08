Where to buy kids' face masks: your guide to where to buy the best masks for your children

If you've got little ones, you might be in the process of trying to figure out where to buy kids' face masks right now. In the UK, the wearing of face masks is mandatory on public transport and in Ubers, and some shops are also enforcing rules that mean you can't enter without a face covering.

Adults – if you haven't kitted yourself out with a mask yet, head to our guide to where to buy a face mask. However, if you have children (face masks can be worn by children aged two and above), you'll want something specialised. Not only do you need a covering that's designed to fit on a smaller face, but unless you've got a very obedient child, you might also want to go for a kid-friendly pattern that'll appeal. Read on for our pick of the best places to order kids face masks, in the US and the UK.

Where to buy kids' face masks in the US

Face masks | $18 for one at Vistaprint

There are some super-fun designs on offer at Vistaprint, from dinosaurs to planets. These kids' face masks aren't the cheapest in this list, but they look good quality and durable, with reinforced stitching, plus a 3D chin structure and a nose bridge for a snug fit. There's a replaceable nanofiber filter, too.View Deal

The Purple Face Mask | 2 for $20 at Purple

Popular mattress brand Purple now sells a kids face mask that's designed to be as comfy as possible. This design has super-stretchy ear bands that won't lose their shape or make little ears sore, and moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh for a breathable but effective mouth cover.View Deal

Cotton face mask | $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

These machine-washable face masks are 100% cotton and can be adjusted to fit snugly around your child's nose. Unfortunately, the kids face mask size is only currently available on a few of the different colourways. These masks are made from thick French Terry fabric, and constructed in the US.View Deal

Protective face mask with filter | $36 for 4 at Vida

If your child is aged 5 and up, these face masks from Vida should fit. They have a multi-layer PM2.5 Filter featuring 2 layers of Meltblown Filter and 1 layer of Carbon Activated Fabric, to effectively filter out particles. Adjustable straps and an integrated metal nose strip ensures a close fit on your child's face. There's a discount if you go for a multipack, and a few nice bright colours to choose from.View Deal

StringKing Cloth face mask | $6.99 from StringKing

These washable, reusable two-layer cloth kids' face masks from StringKing are basic and cheap. They're shaped to fit around the chin and nose bridge. The only down-side is there's no exciting patterns on offer here.View Deal

Animal snout kids face masks | $12.99 for 2 at Cubcoats

Cubcoats' kids face masks feature animal snouts and come in orange/grey and pink/purple colourways. They're super cute, and made from two layers of 100% cotton. The straps are made from elastic and there's a metal nose piece to make sure the fit is snug.View Deal

Disney Face Masks | £19.99 for 4 at the Disney Store

Whether your child is into Elsa, Pooh Bear, Mike Wazowski or Baby Yoga, there's a face mask for them at the Disney Store. There are Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar or Classic Disney sets to choose from, in small, medium and large sizes.

Available for preorder, shipping est. 29 July

Kids' face masks in the UK

Face masks | £13 for one at Vistaprint

These Vistaprint kids face masks are designed to fit snugly to the face, with a 3-dimensional chin structure, double-stitching and a nose bridge, plus a replaceable nanofiber filter. There are also lots of fun, kid-friendly fabric designs to choose from.View Deal

HYPE face masks | From £8.99

HYPE has lots of bold and bright kids' face masks to choose from, including ones with an integrated FFP1 filter. There's price drops on many of the designs right now, too.View Deal

Organic cotton kids' face masks | £10 at Baukjen

Baukjen has a few summery prints on offer for its kids face masks (also available in adult sizes). They're made from soft, organic cotton, and feature a double-layer pleated design. They're machine-washable, reusable and recyclable – and if you buy 5, you get £10 off. View Deal

Star-print cotton face masks | £12 each at Lulu&Nat

Pick up a star-print, pleated kids' face mask at Lulu&Nat. They're made from double-layered soft 100% cotton with a removable inner filter (one supplied). The elastic is supplied long and loose, so it can either be tied around your child's ears or the back of their head, and adjusted to fit.View Deal