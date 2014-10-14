By Max Parker
T3 Awards 2014: All the winners
Let's round up all the winners of the T3 Awards 2014
It's official - the T3 Gadget of the Year is the Sony PS4, but that's not all, it's also bagged The Gaming Award too! This sleek black box is our next-gen console of choice thanks to its awesome controller, slick UI and a strong library of games that is only going to get better (Uncharted 4 anyone?). We love Remote Play, it's easy to share your game footage and PS+ is still a great deal.
£350 | PLAYSTATION
Making it two years on the trot that HTC's flagship device has picked up the coveted Phone of the Year award, the HTC One M8 takes the crown from its predecessor, the M7. So, what sets this phone out from the crowd? First off you've got the design - this phone is gorgeous. It's built from sturdy aluminium, with sleek edges and an attention to detail that you'd rarely ever find on an Android device. It's got some serious power too, with a Snapdragon 801 processor and 2GB RAM.The Ultrapixel snapper with Ufocus lets you capture some unique shots, while the 1080p display is crisp and detailed.
£530 | HTC
Host of Channel 4's Gadget Man, veteran of classic geek sitcom The I.T Crowd and director to two critically acclaimed films in Submarine and The Double, Richard Ayoade is one talented chap and deserved winner of the Tech Personality of the Year award.
@RichardAyoade
Boasting both 4K support and a curved display, the HU8500 is a stonkingly good TV, deserving of the award. Of course, there's also SmartTV functions, it's 3D compatible and with House of Cards coming in UHD resolution later in the year with Netflix, there's finally some decent 4K content on the horizon.
£4,000 | SAMSUNG
With an impressive 71 HD channels, ever expanding on-demand and catch-up services and finally boxes packing Wi-Fi connectivity, Sky+HD is still the best way to go if you want the most feature packed service. Mobile companion apps makes recording easy and you've got a decent 1TB of storage for all those episodes of Eastenders.
From £21.50 per month | SKY
Apple's pixel packing portables are still the cream of the crop if you're looking for a high-powered laptop, and with the imminent release of the latest version of OSX, Yosemite, things are only going to get better.
£1,099 | Apple
The king of action cams is still the GoPro, with the Hero 3+ Black Edition being best model yet. Boasting a whole host of recording options including 4K and 720p at 100fps plus nifty mobile apps for checking out your footage. We love the durability too, making it the perfect tool for extreme sports.
£360 | GOPRO
Netflix has changed the way we watch films and TV series. The streaming giant has paired a decent selection of shows, movies, HD resolution and a slick interface together to create something that has instantly become a part of our daily regime.
The first in-ear 'phones boasting Fidelio branding sound, as you'd expect, pretty fantastic and look slick too. They feature 13.5mm drivers, a semi-open build that minimises sound leakage and are comfy enough to wear all day.
£130 | PHILIPS
If you're looking to future proof your home and make it much more connected, then Hue is the best place to start. This range of Philips products has grown steadily over recent years and now features a host of nifty products. The mobile apps work smoothly, they can connect with other devices and well, they just work.
£180 | PHILIPS
First introduced in December of 1994, the Playstation brand has given us some fantastic products. From the original Playstation (pictured) to the PS2, portable systems like the PSP and PS VIta and the latest addition, the PS4, Sony's gaming line-up just goes from strength to strength.
While it has only been around for a short amount of time, Apple's top end desktop computer has already made quite a name for itself in the design world. With the sleek black build, curved top and dinky size, it's both futuristic and minimal at the same time. With up to 12-cores it's twice as fast as the previous Mac Pro, can be configured to 64GB RAM with up to 6GB of dedicated VRAM, making it pack a whole lot of oomph.
From £2,499 | Apple
Jawbone's second iteration of the UP band adds in one key feature missing from first, Bluetooth syncing. No longer do you have to plug in the band to sync your stats, just open the app and you're done. It's still the best looking fitness wearable out there, lasts for at least a week on a single charge and the app itself is seriously impressive. The UP24 will also wake users with a gentle vibration rather than those blaring smartphone alarms, making sure you always wake up on the right side of the bed.
£125 | Jawbone
Becoming part of your home network at the touch of a button, this curvy speaker from Denon is easy to set-up and pumps out awesome sound. It can play tunes from your myriad of portable devices, boasts AirPlay support and features an aluminium base and high-quality fabric covers.
£250 | DENON
BMW's first mass-produced electric car is constructed almost entirely from lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), achieving about 75 miles on a single charge. It can seat four, reaches 62mph in 7.2 seconds and looks terrific.
£30,680 | bmw.co.uk