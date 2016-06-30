Surprising everyday gadgets born out of the Space Race: plus myth busting the ones that weren’t

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Space might be billed as the final frontier, but in fact, much of the technology used to put man on the moon and send spacecraft much further is used every day on Earth.

Thanks to Nasa's Technology Transfer programme, commercial spin-offs have given us everything from memory-foam mattresses and emergency space blankets, to cochlear implants.

We've rounded up some of the most unusual spin-offs including braces and swimsuits and dispel some of the mythical products you thought came from the space agency – Teflon anyone?