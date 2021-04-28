JTX Neoprene Kettlebell vs Again Faster Powder Coated Kettlebell: which is the best cheap cast iron kettlebell?

In this JTX Neoprene kettlebell vs Again Faster Powder Coated kettlebell comparison, we’ll try to find out which one of these cast iron home weights are the best kettlebell for those who need a no-frills kettlebell for a reasonable price. We could’ve just said the ‘battle of the cheap kettlebells’ but nor does that sound right, neither does it represent what these kettlebells have to offer, apart from not being too expensive.

That said, we'll start this comparison by discussing price and availability then build quality, followed by a sentence or two about the ergonomics of these capable cast iron kettlebells. At the end, we’ll also offer some alternatives for those who still can’t decide between the JTX Neoprene kettlebell and the Again Faster Powder Coated Kettlebell.

JTX Neoprene kettlebell vs Again Faster Powder Coated kettlebell: price and availability

The JTX Neoprene Kettlebell is available not at JTX Fitness in six different sizes: 6kg (light blue), 8kg (purple), 10kg (dark grey), 12kg (red), 16kg (dark blue) and 20kg (black). Prices start from £29, all the way up to £59.

The Again Faster Powder Coated Kettlebell is available now now at Again Faster in 10 sizes: 4kg (pink), 8kg (purple), 12kg (deep yellow), 16kg (bright yellow), 20kg (green), 24kg (blue), 32kg (red), 36kg (black) and 40kg. Prices start from £15, all the way up to £96.

JTX Neoprene kettlebell vs Again Faster Powder Coated kettlebell: build quality

Although Again Faster kettlebells are only marginally more expensive than JTX Neoprene kettlebells, the former has a better quality to it: the metal is certainly smoother on the handles. The powder coating probably covers up some of the blemishes but even so, there are no dents or protruding areas on the Again Faster kettlebell (where there shouldn’t be, anyway).

Lumps and irregularities are more common on the handle of the JTX kettlebell, while the orb part is covered in neoprene. This cover is well fitted, though, even after quite a few uses it didn’t come off or slid around the cast iron core. The cover is thick and as long as you won’t drag the kettlebell on concrete, it’s unlikely the cover would suffer significant damage.

(Image credit: Future)

JTX Neoprene kettlebell vs Again Faster Powder Coated kettlebell: ergonomics

Both kettlebells are pretty similar in terms of workout performance: the handles are wide and even loop around the same way, allowing both hands to grab them comfortably. They can be set down pretty easily thanks to the flat bottom of the bell, although the neoprene cover of the JTX kettlebell does make this surface a little less stable. It won’t fall over when set down but in case of certain exercises, such as the kettlebell renegade row, the smaller flat surface might make it harder to balance yourself.

From a cleaning perspective, the neoprene cover is a little harder to dust and clean in general but it will certainly protect the floor better, especially hard floors. No one wants to destroy the flooring of a rented apartment by bashing an uncovered kettlebell against the wood, but when it’s covered in neoprene, it’s less likely this will happen.

(Image credit: Future)

JTX Neoprene kettlebell vs Again Faster Powder Coated kettlebell: verdict

Deciding between two lumps of iron might sound silly but when you look at all the workout and convenience features each has to offer, you soon realise that not all cast iron kettlebells were created equal. The JTX Neoprene Covered Kettlebell might be a safer option for hard floors, but the Again Faster Powder Coated kettlebell offers a smoother finish, more weight options and is just more stable than the JTX kettlebell, for not an awful lot of money.

(Image credit: Future)

JTX Neoprene kettlebell vs Again Faster Powder Coated kettlebell: also consider

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 is six kettlebells in one and delivers a good workout experience, especially if you perform mainly two handed kettlebell exercises. It is rather bulky to work out with, though, and the open-bottom construction of this adjustable kettlebell takes some getting used to.