iPhone 12: release date, price, specs, and more on Apple's next iPhone

The iPhone 12 is set to launch in mid-October, with four 5G models to hit a range of budgets. The device will house Apple's new A14 Bionic processor, and is harking back to older phones in the series for its design, adopting the flat edges last seen on the iPhone 5 and abandoning the rounded corners of the iPhone 11.

Apple's Time Flies event on September 15 made no mention of the handset, presumably because it's getting its own dedicated launch, but we did hear about the two new iPads and Apple Watch models Apple has lined up. You can catch up on the announcements below, or skip straight to the iPhone 12 leaks and rumors we've amassed so far.

Apple Time Flies event: Apple Watch Series 6

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 6 was announced at September's Time Flies event, as a follow-up to last year's Apple Watch Series 5. The device's health features are a key part of the briefing, with the wearable being touted as a potentially life-saving device.

The new watch comes with new colours and finishes, including Product Red.

The new health sensor can monitor blood oxygen levels, giving you a reading in just 15 seconds, as well as storing periodic readings for you to access.

The new Apple Watch and its blood oxygen app will be involved in three new studies, including COVID-19 research.

The device will house the new S6 SoC, based on the A13 bionic processor.

The Series 6's display is two and a half times brighter than the Apple Watch 5, but won't be a drain the battery, and the specialised watch faces combine features with each style, for sports fans, professionals, and creatives.

The band isn't being neglected either; Solo Loop is the new band - one continuous piece made of custom liquid silicon. It's durable and swim proof, and is available in a range of sizes, and seven different colours. There's even a braided Solo Loop made of 100% recycled yarn, available in five colours. The leather band has had similar makeover, with the Leather Link, with no loop back or clasp, and there are also new Nike bands and watch faces to join the lineup.

Apple also announced a new Family Setup feature that lets Apple Watch owners paid their families phones with their device; you can set which contacts kids can communicate, and keep an eye on them with automatic location notifications.

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399/ £379 for the GPS model, and $499/ £479 for the GPS and cellular model. It's available to order today, and launches this Friday, September 18.

Apple Time Flies event: Apple Watch SE

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple announced its more affordable Apple Watch SE to sit alongside the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 6. Rumors of the cheaper Apple Watch have been doing the rounds for a while now.

It boasts the same large display as the Apple Watch 6, and houses the Series 5's S5 processor for 2x faster performance than the Series 3.

It shares a number of the Series 6's great features, like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and motion sensor for fall detection, as well as the new Family Setup.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279/ £269 for the GPS model, and $329/ £319 for the GPS and cellular model. It's available to order now, and launches on Friday 18 September.

Apple Time Flies event: Apple One

Apple One is a new service plan that combines cloud storage for videos and photos, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+.

There's an Individual, Family, and Premier plan with 30 days free and launches this fall.

Apple Time Flies event: iPad

The new iPad houses the A12 bionic processor that offers a 40% faster CPU and 2x faster graphics than the iPad 7. It sports a 10.2-inch retina display, and starts at $329/ £329 for the WiFi model, and $459/ £459 for WiFi and LTE.

The portable design boasts all-day battery life, and the tablet rolls out with the Neural Engine to take performance to the next level.

It works with the full size keyboard, as well as select third party keyboards from companies like Logitech, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil.

The iPad is available to order today, and launches on Friday 18 September.

Apple Time Flies event: iPad Air

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad Air sees the debut of the A14 bionic processor and a 10.9-inch liquid retina all-screen display. The larger display sees Touch ID relocated to the top button, making it the smallest sensor Apple has ever made.

The device is available in five colours including Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue, Space Grey, and Silver, and the tablet will have USB-C connectivity.

The front-facing camera is a 7MP f/2.2 lens that can capture 1080p 60fps video, while the rear is a 12MP f/1.8 lens that can record 4K 60fps, 240fps slo-mo, and features improved video stabilization.

Available to order from October, the iPad Air will set you back $599/ £579

We've heard speculation some subtle design changes coming to the iPhone 12, as well as improvements to features like the camera. There's plenty to get excited about, and this phone is set to be the best-looking and most powerful iPhone in history.

Whether you want to know the specs of the iPhone 12 or the best guesses at the iPhone 12 launch date, we've got you covered here: read on to find out everything you need to know about the new iPhone 12.

What we can say for certain is that the arrival of the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have certainly upped our expectations when it comes to what to expect from the iPhone 12 this year. Those three handsets are stylish, super-powerful, and packed with Apple goodness.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Apple just pushed out a brand new iPhone SE as well: even with a slightly dated interface, the Apple quality oozes through, and it may give us some pointers as to what to expect from the iPhone 12.

Whatever Apple has in store with the iPhone 12, you'll find the best quality leaks, speculation, prices, rumored launch dates and other information in the guide that follows. Keep checking back as the iPhone 12 launch day approaches.

(Image credit: svetapple.sk)

New iPhones traditionally turn up every September like clockwork, but factory disruptions have meant the launch has been delayed.

Apple has confirmed an October release for the iPhone 12 but has yet to give us a solid date for the iPhone 12 reveal event. We're expecting to see the showcase in October, with the latest rumor putting the launch event squarely on Tuesday, October 13 with pre-orders opening on Friday, October 16.

The iPhone 11 got three variants last year, but multiple sources have confirmed we'll be getting four iPhone 12 models this year along with a slightly revised naming scheme that sees the smallest of the devices sporting the moniker 'iPhone 12 Mini' while the iPhone 12 Max will simply be referred to as the iPhone 12.

So when October 13 rolls around, expect to see the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and the whopping 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There's speculation that the four models could get a staggered release with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 launching in October, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max following at a later date – possibly in November.

A fifth, LTE-only iPhone 12 may also be joining the line-up to offer a more affordable option. Dubbed the iPhone 12S, reports suggest it will debut between Q2 and Q4 2021.

With the new iPhone SE for 2020 now on sale, and the iPhone 8 line discontinued, it may well be that the iPhone XR gets the chop from Apple's official range when the iPhone 12 models finally appear. Don't worry though, because something mid-range will be along to take its place.

(Image credit: svetapple.sk)

iPhone 12: price

When it comes to the cost, the iPhone 12 range will sport the premium price tag you'd expect. The most recent reports predict that the iPhone 12 series will be $100 more expensive that the iPhone 11 to account for the cost of 5G connectivity.

That means that rather than the starting price of $699 for the base model which we were expecting, we're looking at $799. Alternatively, this price will apply to the iPhone 12, and not the mini, considering that the iPhone 11 range comprises of just three models.

Meanwhile the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from $1,099 and $1,199 respectively.

At a straight conversion, that's around £620 for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, depending on the pricing structure across four models, £850 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and £930 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Looking back at the iPhone 11 series for comparison, the base model launched at $699/ £729, the iPhone 11 Pro started at $999/ £1,049, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max was priced at $1,099/ £1,149, so we'll probably see those GBP prices get hiked up, given that a straight conversion isn't the most accurate way to get regional pricing.

So if you're in the market for an iPhone 12, you should probably start saving sooner rather than later, or wait until next year to pick up the cheaper 4G model.

iPhone 12: screen and design

(Image credit: Michael Ma/ Apple iDesigner)

We've already seen some stunning renders of what the iPhone 12's new design might look like, based on all of the rumors that have appeared so far – rumors that suggest Apple is going back to a more classic iPhone look, pre-iPhone 6, and is ditching rounded corners for flat edges.

Apple is sticking with the notch, which may have been shrunk ever-so-slightly, and a hands-on video with one of the Pro models indicates that the bezels may also be getting reduced. A recent concept video also gave us a preview of what the iPhone 12 Pro might look like.

Another addition is the new Dark Blue colorway, replacing the Mint Green of the iPhone 11.

Videos showing dummy units, based on leaked spec sheets, are also doing the rounds. Check out the one below, which shows how the newly reconfigured iPhone 12 might look (or the back of it at least).

A sticking point for Apple has been its displays, with all three of last year's iPhone 11 models sporting 60Hz panels. It looked like Apple was finally upgrading it flagship with a 120Hz display, but that particular rumor looks like its been put to bed at last; so don't expect to see an iPhone 12 model with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 12: specs and features

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

We can guarantee that Apple is going to pack some upgraded components inside the iPhone 12, including its new A14 Bionic chip that is set to give the Snapdragon 875 a run for its money – although recent benchmarks suggest a less powerful version mid-range B14 chip could be coming to the iPhone 12 Mini.

Considering the A13 Bionic is blazing fast, we're looking forward to seeing what its successor brings – and leaked benchmarks suggest it'll be very, very fast indeed.

When it comes to the four iPhone 12 variants, the most notable differences will be the display size, and the additional cameras as the models scale up.

We've also heard that some iPhone 12 models could be making the move to 6GB of RAM for the first time, according to analysts, which would give users better performance when working with multiple apps, large files, and advanced tech such as augmented reality. The cheapest iPhone 12 look set to stick with 4GB of RAM.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2April 6, 2020

On the camera-front, it sounds like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will pack two cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will house four; although some leaks point to a dual camera setup on the two first two models.

We may also see an upgrade from the iPhone 11's 5P lens for its ultrawide camera, and 6P lens for both its telephoto and wide angle cameras, to a 7P lens module on the iPhone 12.

Apple has never been all that keen to add extra camera lenses, but it's something a lot of phone buyers prioritise now, so the company looks set to up its game in that department.

With the iPad Pro now featuring a LiDAR camera along with everything else, for better depth and augmented reality effects, it would appear the Pro models in the iPhone 12 range are going to follow suit.

What's more, the general consensus seems to be that 2020 is going to be the year that Apple adopts 5G on its flagship iPhone range,you can expect all four handsets to come 5G ready, with the cheaper handsets using sub-6Hz 5G and the iPhone 12 Pro Max said to use mmWave to take advantage of the full power and speed of the network, making it the ultimate future-proof smartphone. There has been talk that Apple will even build its own 5G antenna, rather than relying on an off-the-shelf component from Qualcomm.

iPhone 12: other rumors and news

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

The iPhone 12 will of course come with iOS 14 on board right out of the box, and Apple has already given us plenty of official updates on that: you can look forward to home screen widgets, picture-in-picture mode, improvements to messaging and yes, more emoji later on this year.

We may even see the iPhone 12 might come with an illuminated rear logo, based on a patent spotted last year, but tech in patents doesn't always end up being used in actual products, so don't get too excited – we've not seen or heard anything on this feature since.

We're still slightly concerned by reports that the iPhone 12 models won't be offering much of a battery size upgrade this year, but we trust the engineers at Apple to make sure the necessary optimisations and enhancements are included on the software side to get as much out of the battery as possible.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 could see the return of Touch ID with an in-screen fingerprint reader, and we wouldn't be surprised if that's the case – it gives users more biometric security options besides Face ID, and the technology now seems to be mature enough for Apple to be happy with its speed.

Finally, there has been talk that Apple won't include a charger or any earbuds in the box with the iPhone 12, to cut down on costs and to save on e-waste. However, a braided Lightning-to-USB-C cable will apparently be included, to go alongside your shiny new iPhone.