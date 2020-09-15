iPhone 12: Price, launch date, specs and news about Apple's next iPhone

Apple's iPhone 12 is one of 2020's most anticipated products, and will see the launch of a four strong lineup of handsets that will house the tech giant's new A14 bionic processor.

The flagship is said to be getting a makeover, bringing back the flat edges that were last seen on the iPhone 5, and abandoning the rounded corners most recently sported by the iPhone 11.

We've heard speculation other subtle design changes coming to the iPhone 12, as well as improvements to features like the camera. There's plenty to get excited about, and this phone is set to be the best-looking and most powerful iPhone in history.

Whether you want to know the specs of the iPhone 12 or the best guesses at the iPhone 12 launch date, we've got you covered here: read on to find out everything you need to know about the new iPhone 12.

What we can say for certain is that the arrival of the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have certainly upped our expectations when it comes to what to expect from the iPhone 12 this year. Those three handsets are stylish, super-powerful, and packed with Apple goodness.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Apple just pushed out a brand new iPhone SE as well: even with a slightly dated interface, the Apple quality oozes through, and it may give us some pointers as to what to expect from the iPhone 12.

Whatever Apple has in store with the iPhone 12, you'll find the best quality leaks, speculation, prices, rumored launch dates and other information in the guide that follows. Keep checking back as the iPhone 12 launch day approaches.

(Image credit: svetapple.sk)

New iPhones traditionally turn up every September like clockwork, but factory disruptions have meant the launch has been delayed.

Apple has confirmed an October release for the iPhone 12 but has yet to give us a solid date for the iPhone 12 reveal event. We're expecting to see the showcase at either the end of September, or in October.

The iPhone 11 got three variants last year, but multiple sources have confirmed we'll be getting four this year; the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pr, and the whopping 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There's speculation that the four models could get a staggered release with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max launching in October, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max following at a later date – possibly in November.

A fifth, LTE-only iPhone 12 may also be joining the lineup to offer a more affordable option. Dubbed the iPhone 12S, reports suggest it will debut between Q2 and Q4 2021.

With the new iPhone SE for 2020 now on sale, and the iPhone 8 line discontinued, it may well be that the iPhone XR gets the chop from Apple's official range when the iPhone 12 models finally appear. Don't worry though, because something mid-range will be along to take its place.

(Image credit: svetapple.sk)

iPhone 12: price

When it comes to the cost, the iPhone 12 range will sport the premium price tag you'd expect. The most recent reports predict that the base iPhone 12 model will start from $699, the iPhone 12 Max from $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro will shoot up to $1,049, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in at $1,149. It's worth noting that these prices could possibly creep up around $50 according to the source.

At a straight conversion, that's around £540 for the iPhone 12, £620 for the iPhone 12 Max, £813 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and £890 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Looking back at the iPhone 11 series for comparison, the base model launched at $699/ £729, the iPhone 11 Pro started at $999/ £1,049, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max was priced at $1,099/ £1,149 – so this is in line with the iPhone 12 which covers the same price points – unless it gets hiked up by $50.

If you're in the market for an iPhone 12, you should probably start saving sooner rather than later.

iPhone 12: screen and design

(Image credit: Michael Ma/ Apple iDesigner)

We've already seen some stunning renders of what the iPhone 12's new design might look like, based on all of the rumors that have appeared so far – rumors that suggest Apple is going back to a more classic iPhone look, pre-iPhone 6, and is ditching rounded corners for flat edges.

Apple is sticking with the notch, which may have been shrunk ever-so-slightly, and a hands-on video with one of the Pro models indicates that the bezels may also be getting reduced.

Another addition is the new Dark Blue colorway, replacing the Mint Green of the iPhone 11.

Videos showing dummy units, based on leaked spec sheets, are also doing the rounds. Check out the one below, which shows how the newly reconfigured iPhone 12 might look (or the back of it at least).

A sticking point for Apple has been its displays, with all three of last year's iPhone 11 models sporting 60Hz panels. It looked like Apple was finally upgrading it flagship with a 120Hz display, but that particular rumor looks like its been put to bed at last; so don't expect to see an iPhone 12 model with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 12: specs and features

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

We can guarantee that Apple is going to pack some upgraded components inside the iPhone 12, including its new A14 Bionic chip that is set to give the Snapdragon 875 a run for its money.

Considering the A13 Bionic is blazing fast, we're looking forward to seeing what its successor brings – and leaked benchmarks suggest it'll be very, very fast indeed; more so that anything Android phones will be carrying in 2020

When it comes to the four iPhone 12 variants, the most notable differences will be the display size, and the additional cameras as the models scale up.

We've also heard that some iPhone 12 models could be making the move to 6GB of RAM for the first time, according to analysts, which would give users better performance when working with multiple apps, large files, and advanced tech such as augmented reality. The cheapest iPhone 12 look set to stick with 4GB of RAM.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2April 6, 2020

On the camera-front, it sounds like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will pack two cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will house four; although some leaks point to a dual camera setup on the two first two models.

We may also see an upgrade from the iPhone 11's 5P lens for its ultrawide camera, and 6P lens for both its telephoto and wide angle cameras, to a 7P lens module on the iPhone 12.

Apple has never been all that keen to add extra camera lenses, but it's something a lot of phone buyers prioritise now, so the company looks set to up its game in that department.

With the iPad Pro now featuring a LiDAR camera along with everything else, for better depth and augmented reality effects, it would appear the Pro models in the iPhone 12 range are going to follow suit.

What's more, the general consensus seems to be that 2020 is going to be the year that Apple adopts 5G on its flagship iPhone range,you can expect all four handsets to come 5G ready, with the cheaper handsets using sub-6Hz 5G and the iPhone 12 Pro Max said to use mmWave to take advantage of the full power and speed of the network, making it the ultimate future-proof smartphone. There has been talk that Apple will even build its own 5G antenna, rather than relying on an off-the-shelf component from Qualcomm.

iPhone 12: other rumors and news

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

The iPhone 12 will of course come with iOS 14 on board right out of the box, and Apple has already given us plenty of official updates on that: you can look forward to home screen widgets, picture-in-picture mode, improvements to messaging and yes, more emoji later on this year.

We may even see the iPhone 12 might come with an illuminated rear logo, based on a patent spotted last year, but tech in patents doesn't always end up being used in actual products, so don't get too excited – we've not seen or heard anything on this feature since.

We're still slightly concerned by reports that the iPhone 12 models won't be offering much of a battery size upgrade this year, but we trust the engineers at Apple to make sure the necessary optimisations and enhancements are included on the software side to get as much out of the battery as possible.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 could see the return of Touch ID with an in-screen fingerprint reader, and we wouldn't be surprised if that's the case – it gives users more biometric security options besides Face ID, and the technology now seems to be mature enough for Apple to be happy with its speed.

Finally, there has been talk that Apple won't include a charger or any earbuds in the box with the iPhone 12, to cut down on costs and to save on e-waste. However, a braided Lightning-to-USB-C cable will apparently be included, to go alongside your shiny new iPhone.