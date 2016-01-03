Will these be the gadgets of 2016?

Previous Next 1/8

What's coming in 2016?

As 2015 draws to a close, with our bellies full of many a techy wonder, our attention soon turns to the year to come and all the bright, shiny new things that will make our eyes grow large and our wallets considerably lighter. While CES 2016 will no doubt reveal a few more gems (both suspected and unexpected), we at T3 have gathered together the most exciting gadgets and new technology innovations. From Sky's new cable platform Sky Q and the virtual reality headset Vive from HTC to the expected iPhone 7 and Galaxy S7 smartphones, 2016 is already shaping up nicely…

Also check out the best gadgets of 2015