Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3: what’s the difference between Fitbit’s fresh smartwatches?

Fitbit has unveiled a slew of products aimed not only at fitness tracking but at monitoring your overhelth health, including managing your stress, too.

The new releases include two smartwatches: the all-new Fitbit Sense, a more expensive offering that the company calls its “most advanced health smartwatch” thanks to its electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor for stress management; and the Fitbit Versa 3, the latest iteration to one of its most successful wearables to date.

If you’re in the market for the best Fitbit smartwatch but not sure which device is right for you, this feature comparison guide is bound to help you make up your mind.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3: health and fitness

When it comes to keeping a track of your fitness endeavours, the Fitbit Versa 3 has been given on-device GPS and an improved PurePulse 2.0 technology. The latter makes use of a fresh multi-path heart rate sensor and updated algorithm which powers personalised heart rate notifications from the watch itself.

Basically, this means the Versa 3 will monitor your heart rate continuously, 24/7, and detect and send a notification if your it’s showing any signs of a condition that requires medical attention, such as bradycardia (a heart rate that is too slow) and tachycardia (a heart rate that is too fast).

Fitbit has also introduced Active Zone Minutes to the Versa 3, a tool which measures the intensity of your activity to make it easier to stay on top of your fitness goals, beyond tracking your daily steps.

As the flagship product, the Fitbit Sense boasts all the above features but brings on board even more health management tools, offering a deeper dive into heart health. These include being able to check for signs of atrial fibrillation with a heart rhythm assessment on the Fitbit ECG app as well as a new EDA sensor, which measures electrodermal activity responses. For example, using an EDA Scan app, users will be able to place their palm over the face of the Sense to detect small electrical changes in the sweat level of their skin, which may indicate the body’s response to stress.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3: design

Both the Versa 3 and the Sense look quite alike, so much so that’s it’s not so easy to tell them apart. According to Fitbit, this was intentional as the latter was used as a reference point, with the goal to create softer lines and increased comfort. Nevertheless, this does mean that accessories are cross-compatible between the devices, with “infinite band” straps that flaunt a quick-release mechanism and come in a variety of styles and colours.

The Sense watch does offer some more premium design features, though, having a glass and metal body and surrounded by a lighter and more polished-looking aerospace grade aluminium and stainless steel bezel.

Both Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense will also make use of Fitbit’s magnetic charger, the company’s brand new style of charger, which we assume, should be easier to use than the docking style seen on the previous Versa devices.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3: smartwatch features

Fitbit’s Versa 3 touts a host of new and improved smartwatch features over its predecessor, the Versa 2, including a bunch of smarts aimed at adding convenience for users. There’s now a built-in speaker and microphone for taking quick phone calls as well as the ability to send calls to voicemail and adjust call volume - all from the wrist.

You now also have a choice of voice assistants with the addition of Google Assistant alongside the built-in Amazon Alexa, so you can control your smart home devices by simply speaking to your watch. As expected, Fitbit Pay, Spotify and Deezer apps are all supported alongside some new curated playlists to match the varying intensity levels of different workouts.

As for the Sense, it includes all the smartwatch features found on the Versa 3.

When it comes to battery life, Fitbit claims both devices will be able to stay powered for over six days, and if you find yourself running low, “a 12-minute quick charge provides one full day of use”.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3: pricing and availability

Fitbit Sense – as well as the Fitbit Versa 3 – is available today for pre-order at Fitbit and online at select retailers, including Amazon, Currys PC World, Argos and Very.co.uk, with broad worldwide availability starting in late September.

Fitbit Sense is available for £299.99 / $329.95 / €329.95 / AU$499.95 in carbon/graphite stainless steel and lunar white/soft gold stainless steel.

Fitbit Versa 3 is available for £199.99 / $229.95 / €229.95 / AU$399.95 in black/black aluminium, pink clay/soft gold aluminium and midnight/soft gold aluminium.

