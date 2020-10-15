The best Samsung VPN: how to get a VPN on your Smart TV and Galaxy smartphone

With over 50 million smartphones sold in Q2 of 2020 alone, and millions of Smart TVs alongside that, there’s a huge number of Samsung device owners all over the world – and that means there’s significant demand for the best Samsung VPN.

However, there’s quite a difference when it comes to what works on a Smart TV and what works on a flagship phone, so the best VPN for Samsung should be able to cover all the bases. In our testing, there’s only one service that really impressed us in all areas, and that was ExpressVPN.

While some Android-based TVs support the Google App Store (where you’d be able to download a regular VPN app), Samsung TVs run on the proprietary Tizen OS. This means there’s not in-built support for VPN connections. However, some VPNs like ExpressVPN offer Smart DNS, which allows you to change your location and access blocked media on devices that don't permit traditional VPN connections.

It’s worth noting that smart DNS is only a proxy, no matter which VPN provides it. That means you’ll get no encryption. If you want encryption as well as content unblocking, you’ll need to set up a router VPN, which will provide VPN protection to any device that connects.

When it comes to Samsung devices running Android, though, the world really is your oyster. Practically every VPN has an Android app which will provide full privacy and encryption as well as the possibility to access geo-blocked streaming content. So, below we’ve rounded up the very best Samsung VPN services to unblock streaming content on all your devices.

The best Samsung VPN for smart TVs and phones:

If you want the full Samsung VPN package on your smartphone and smart TV, we recommend ExpressVPN as your very best choice. Starting with the basics, you'll get a slick Android app that works without a hitch on Samsung phones, and it offers excellent encryption, content unblocking and useful extra features such as a kill switch and split tunnelling.

However, what makes ExpressVPN the best pick for Samsung smart TVs is its useful MediaStreamer smart DNS feature. Once you've signed up to ExpressVPN, you can use MediaStreamer to spoof your DNS, which will give you access to whatever streaming content you want.

If that sounds complicated, that's because it sort of is. However, thanks to ExpressVPN's excellent support articles, you'll find detailed guides for just about anything you might want to use your ExpressVPN subscription for – be that streaming on your Samsung Smart TV or just staying safe on public Wi-Fi when you're out the house.

If you get stuck at any stage, you'll have 24/7 live chat there to assist you, and the operators are reliably well-informed and very helpful in our experience. If you're not sure you want to commit, on any plan you'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service – if it's not for you, you'll get a full refund.

If it is to your liking, T3 readers can also claim three extra months on any 12-month plan, and we reckon that makes the best Samsung VPN pretty great value, too.

If you want a big-name Samsung VPN, you can't get much bigger than NordVPN. With tons of servers, great speeds an an (almost) squeaky clean reputation for security, it's a great alternative choice to ExpressVPN.

You'll be able to set up smart DNS by following the steps outlined on Nord's website, and then get access to geo-blocked streaming services right from your TV.

NordVPN's Android apps are also powerful, with great additional features including Onion over VPN, Double VPN and a variety of protocols including the swift Wireguard-based NordLynx. However, compared to some of the competition, the mobile apps are little awkward thanks to their map-based interface.

Where it falls behind ExpressVPN, however, is router support. While NordVPN can be set up on a router, ExpressVPN provides a very useful app that can be run on a laptop to help configure the router's VPN. With Nord, you'll have to do everything from your router's likely dated dashboard.

However, overall NordVPN is a great choice for a Samsung VPN.

If you're after a Samsung VPN that won't break the bank, Surfshark could be your top option. At less than £2/$2.50 a month, it undercuts all the competition quite substantially, but surprisingly it doesn't compromise when it comes to performance.

If you search for it, you'll be able to follow some pretty good instructions for setting up smart DNS on your Smart TV, and Surfshark delivers excellent streaming unblocking power that'll increase the functionality of your box.

However, Surfshark is most in its element when it comes to providing a Samsung VPN on mobile devices. The Android app is intuitive and very easy to use, and in a single tap you'll be set up with a secure VPN connection on whatever server you choose.

It could arguably be too simple for those who really want to get their hands dirty, but you'll still have a selection of protocols to choose from, plus MultiHop, which will route your traffic through two servers at once.

For the price, Surfshark's pretty much unbeatable.

For those looking for the widest range of servers to choose from, CyberGhost might be high on your list. With a massive 7,000+ on offer, spread over 90 countries, the sheer wealth of options is impressive, and the breadth is only bested by ExpressVPN.

As a VPN designed to provide an excellent streaming experience, it's no surprise CyberGhost performs well on Samsung Smart TVs, and there are comprehensive instructions on-site to help you set up the smart DNS.

On Android, things are a bit more middle-of-the-round, though. The app is perfectly usable, but it does lack the polish of the service higher up on this list. That said, CyberGhost is priced keenly, so if you're after tons of servers and great streaming and torrenting support from your Samsung VPN, this could be a decent option.

IPVanish is a US-based VPN that's been around for a long time – and in that time it's developed a comprehensive service trusted by many.

The Android app is excellent, and shows you tons of information when you're connected. If we're honest, the rolling graphs might be overkill, but it's certainly refreshing to see compared to the pared-back offerings from other providers.

When it comes to streaming, you'll be in luck with Netflix, YouTube and many more, but unfortunately it struggles with BBC iPlayer.

If you want to use your Samsung VPN on your smart TV, IPVanish makes it a little trickier than those above. Seeing as it doesn't provide a smart DNS feature, you'll have to install it on your router (or buy one with it pre-installed). Once installed, though, you'll be covered on absolutely anything that's connected to it – although IPVanish's unlimited connections policy does allow you to install the VPN on any and all your devices anyway.

