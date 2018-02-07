The best record cases 2018: store and display your vinyl in style

If you’re a collector of records you’ll probably want to show them off in some way, shape or form. However, it is important to think about the way in which you store or display them in order to protect them from damage such as scratches or warping.

So, if you want to invest in a new record case for display or storage of your favourite vinyl, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a list of some stylish yet protective cases for your records that will keep their quality intact for years to come.

Whether you own one or a dozen records, you need to think about how and where you want to store them and what your preferred style and budget is.

If you’ve got one particular favourite, you may wish to make it pride of place in your home, in which case opting for a sturdy glass frame is a great way to make it a feature on the wall. If you’re super protective over the quality and condition of your records, look for a robust case with a lid, that will stop any dust or dirt from getting to them.

And if you have a collection that you simply want to keep neatly out of the way, open boxes and shelving is a great way to save space and keep your records looking as good as new.

1. TEEbooks Vinyl Record Storage Wall Shelf Keep your collection out of the way but on display Specifications Best for: Wall display Type: Shelf Material: Steel Size: L32xH15xD25cm Holds: 60 records Reasons to buy + Space saver + Displays records Reasons to avoid - Not for all decors

If you want to keep your records neatly stacked near to your turntable but are lacking space, then this handy little shelf is the ideal way to store and display your vinyl. It can hold up to 60 records and can be mounted to the wall anywhere you wish.

2. Gorilla 12" Record Box Storage Case Keep your vinyl under lock and key with this safe vinyl record case Specifications Best for: Heavy duty Type: Carry case Material: Metal/rubber Size: L36xH41xD36cm Holds: 100 Records Reasons to buy + High capacity + Durable container Reasons to avoid - Not great in transit

This is a smart looking sturdy vinyl record case that can hold up to 100 albums and is great for keeping them tidied away so they won’t get damaged. Although this case comes with a carry handle, users have noted it doesn’t hold up well in transit, but it is perfect for easy access to your records in the home.

3. White Cardboard Storage or Archive Box A plain and simple way to store your vinyls with ease Specifications Best for: Budget buy Type: Cardboard box Material: Cardboard Size: n/a Holds: 50 records Reasons to buy + Cheap + Simple storage Reasons to avoid - Not the sturdiest

If you just want an easy way to store your records that won’t break the bank, then opt for this cardboard box. It can fit up to 50 12 inch records in and you can label or decorate the box as you wish. It can then be easily stored near to your turntable or away under the bed or in storage for safekeeping.

4. Art Vinyl Play & Display Record Frame Make artwork out of your favourite vinyl cover Specifications Best for: Art display Type: Frame Material: Plastic Size: L38.1xH38.1xD2.6cm Holds: 1 record Reasons to buy + Wall display + Easy access Reasons to avoid - No lid

This black vinyl record storage box is ideal for displaying your records next to your turntable or keeping them stored away under your bed or in a cupboard. The laminated MDF gives this storage box a more expensive feel and it would suit most interiors. The large box can hold as many as 200 records and it is quick and easy to assemble.

6. Crosley Record Carrier Case A retro carry case for the traditional vinyl lover Specifications Best for: Retro style Type: Carry case Material: Leather look Size: L36.2xH35xD17cm Holds: 30+ records Reasons to buy + Looks cool + Easily transportable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you want to be able to easily transport your records, then this retro looking vinyl record case is the perfect storage solution for you. Although pricey, this carry case is made from high-quality material and is a great way to organise all your favourite music albums. This is perfect for any comprehensive 12 inch vinyl collection.