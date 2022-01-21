Best JBL Bluetooth speaker 2022: stylish wireless speakers in all shapes and sizes

Pinpointing the best JBL Bluetooth speaker isn’t easy because they’ve got so many to choose from - this guide should help you to figure out which one is most suited to you.

The best Bluetooth speakers let you play your music wirelessly from your phone, tablet or computer. Some are big, some are small but all of them give you a quick and easy way to listen to your favourite songs out loud.

JBL is an audio brand that doesn’t really need an introduction, it’s so popular that you would have had to have been living under a rock to not have heard the name before.

Whether you’re looking for a tiny pocket-friendly portable speaker or a huge wall-shaking boombox, JBL is sure to have something to suit you and your budget.

Known for impressive sound quality paired with cool designs, you don’t need to choose between form and function when you buy a JBL Bluetooth speaker. A lot of them come in a range of fun colours and they are pretty rugged too, which is why they make up some of the best waterproof speakers you can buy.

1. JBL Flip 6 Best JBL Bluetooth speaker for most people Specifications Weight: 550g Battery life: 12 hours Waterproof: Yes Aux-in: No PartyBoost: Yes Reasons to buy + Waterproof and dustproof + Manual EQ settings in the app + Comes in loads of colours Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Lacks speakerphone function

Packing great sound into a relatively small and inexpensive device, the JBL Flip 6 is the best JBL Bluetooth speaker for most people. You can buy it in loads of different colours including red, green, pink, blue and grey.

Because it's so compact, you'll easily be able to slip this into your bag and you'll still have room for your other bits and pieces. It's waterproof and dustproof as well so you won't need to worry about damaging it, wherever you plan to use it.

Despite its size, the sound is actually quite impressive. It's powerful enough to fill up the room and you can even use it in a busy outside space. For those who like lots of control over the music, there are manual equaliser settings in the app that let you adjust the bass, mids and treble.

There's just one downside. In comparison to some of the other speakers on this list, the battery life is just average, giving you about 12 hours of music before it runs out. What that means is that it won't survive a whole weekend away, but it should get you through an evening in with friends or a day trip to the beach.

Take a look at the JBL Flip 6 review to find out more.

2. JBL Charge 5 Best JBL Bluetooth speaker for parties Specifications Weight: 960g Battery life: 20 hours Waterproof : Yes Aux-in: No PartyBoost: Yes Reasons to buy + Powerful sound + 20-hour battery life + Can be used to charge your phone Reasons to avoid - No EQ settings in the app - You can't use PartyBoost with Connect+ speakers

Perfect for parties, the JBL Charge 5 is one of the best JBL Bluetooth speakers you can buy if you love to host. Not only does it sound great but it looks cool too, especially if you buy it in one of the more funky colourways.

Granted it is bigger than what most people would want from a portable speaker but it's also a lot more powerful than the smaller devices on this list, and it offers a lot more in the way of battery life.

You probably won't need to but if you did want to make the audio even louder then it has the JBL PartyBoost function which lets you pair two or more compatible speakers together to double up on sound.

That's not all though, the JBL Charge 5 can charge your smartphone so you can keep the music playing if you run low on juice when you're using it out and about. Has it sparked your interest? Read the full JBL Charge 5 review.

3. JBL Go 3 Best cheap and tiny JBL speaker Specifications Weight: 209g Battery life: 5 hours Waterproof: Yes Aux-in: No PartyBoost: No Reasons to buy + Compact and portable + Decent sound quality + Waterproof design Reasons to avoid - Takes a while to charge - No microphone or manual EQ

Speakers don't always have to be big, expensive and powerful - the JBL Go 3 is a pocket-friendly speaker that you can keep in your bag just in case you need it.

Unlike a lot of the others on this list, you won't get a whole array of extra features like a speakerphone or smartphone charging, nor will you be able to use it for hours and hours on end. But the JBL Go 3 is very easy to use, hassle-free to carry around and it's waterproof so will survive getting caught in the rain.

While this reliable little musical companion will be best used to listen by yourself or in a small group, considering how small it is, you will be surprised by how loud and clear the sound is. Want to know more? Check out the JBL Go 3 review.

4. JBL Xtreme 3 Best JBL Bluetooth speaker to use outside Specifications Weight: 2kg Battery life: 15 hours Waterproof : Yes Aux-in: No Reasons to buy + 15 hours of battery life + Very loud, punchy sound + Waterproof and dustproof Reasons to avoid - Awkward to carry around - No speakerphone like in the JBL Xtreme 2

Anyone who spends a lot of time out in the elements will know that it's not easy to find a portable speaker that is durable enough to cope with knocks, bumps, dirt, sand and unexpected rain. If you can relate to this then the JBL Xtreme 3 was made for you.

Designed for the outdoors, this speaker has a rugged design that is fully waterproof and dustproof. It's far from being a small portable speaker though, you definitely won't be able to fit it in your backpack but it does come with a strap to carry it with.

The JBL Xtreme 3 is a speaker for those who want to play their music loudly, or at least who want the option to. It's a party speaker perfect for camping trips or beach days. It even has a handy bottle opener on the strap!

When we tested it out, we absolutely loved it. It has seriously big sound and it's packed full of features - find out more in the JBL Xtreme 3 review.

How to choose the best JBL speaker for you

You’ll have to decide on a few things before you splash out on a new JBL Bluetooth speaker. Firstly, think about what you need the speaker for, do you plan to use it by yourself or in a group? If you plan to use it with other people, are you thinking of a few friends or a big party? At home or outside? Do you want something you can slip in your bag or are you happy to carry it?

Then you’ll need to consider your budget - JBL speakers range from less than $40 / £35 / AU$60 up to nearly $800 / £700 / AU$1,000 with lots of options in between. Obviously, the more you spend the more feature-heavy and the more powerful the speaker will be.

When it comes to features, there are a few you could look out for. You might not need anything more than a basic speaker but it could be that you need a built-in mic so you can use it as a speakerphone, or long battery life might be a must-have if you want to go on trips with it, or you might desperately need it to be waterproof if you plan to use it outside a lot.

One other thing to consider is whether you want to have JBL PartyBoost or not. This feature allows you to pair two or more of the speakers together to make the sound even bigger. It's great to get the party started if you and a friend both have compatible devices.