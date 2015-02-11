Best free MP3 players and management software to download

Most people have mp3 and other music files dotted around their PCs, so it makes sense to find a way of organising them into some coherent manner. Mp3 players now go beyond just being able to play back mp3 files.

In addition to playing other file formats, a good player should also offer features such as tagging files with information about the song and artist as well as sorting files and efficiently adding missing information too. Great music management software should also adjust sound quality and convert.

Winamp

This software has been around seemingly forever and it is still free. The software offers a one-stop shop for dealing with your music files. The software can sync to a music player on a smartphone and can also stream over the internet to share music with pals.

The software can also connect up to loads of online music stations. The software offers CD ripping and encoding as well as support for a wide range of file formats. The tool can also accept plugins to extent the range of functionality.

Download Winamp here

MediaMonkey

This management tool is a brilliant way of arranging and playing music files on your PC. MediaMonkey can rename music tracks and find duplicated files. It also allows you to share songs with other devices on the same network, such as Android and iOS devices, Smart TVs and DNLA enabled tech.

Download MediaMonkey here

Audacity

Audacity can certainly play mp3 files but that is just skimming the surface with this powerful tool. The software can record and edit audio with sample rates as high as 192,000 Hz (or up to 384,000 Hz on Mac OS X and Linux).

The software imports and exports a range of different file formats and can adjust sound quality and edit files using functions such as multi-track editing, and smooth fading. It can change frequencies with its Equalization, Bass and Treble, High/Low Pass and Notch Filter effects, while the volume can be altered with using the Compressor, Amplify, Normalize, Fade In/Fade Out and Adjustable Fade effects.

Download Audacity here

VLC

VLC is not just software that can play mp3 files; it can also open up and play virtually any type of video file too, including DVDs. Not only that it can convert music from one format to another, extract audio from video, stream content over a network.

The player can also play zipped files without unzipping them and supports formats such as H.264 / MPEG-4 AVC video, Cinepak, Theora and Real Video.

Download VLC here

MP3Tag

This is a handy little tool for editing the metadata of many audio file formats. It can rename files based on the tag information, substitute characters or words in tags and filenames, import/export tag info, create playlists and more besides.

It supports online database lookups from the likes of Amazon, discogs, or freedb, allowing users to automatically collect proper tags and cover art for a music library. Mp3tag can also create playlists for use with many audio players. The program can perform a number of conversions too.

Download MP3Tag here