Best folding exercise bike 2021 for big workouts in small spaces

You’ll need the best folding exercise bike if you’re lacking space at home or want a piece of kit that you can easily stash out of the way when not in use.

These days, gear manufacturers are keenly aware that users want to work out at home but may be limited in how much space they have in which to work out. The answer lies with ingenious folding equipment. There are plenty of folding treadmills to take up less room, and indoor bikes that reduce in size so you can store them in a cupboard or other small spaces.

Cycling provides an excellent all-around cardiovascular workout, and the best folding exercise bikes will get you working up a sweat in your own house via a low-impact session. As a result, it’s become hugely popular and there are many ways to make your indoor cycling training more challenging and a more intense workout.

If this sounds like the kind of thing that would work well in your house or apartment, we have rounded up the best folding exercise bikes below so you can see what’s out there and what rates well in testing.

Best folding exercise bikes to buy in 2021

(Image credit: Domyos/Decathlon)

1. Domyos Folding Connected Exercise Bike Best folding exercise bike overall Specifications Dimensions: 110 x 47 x 103cm Weight: 29 kg Max user weight: 110 kg Reasons to buy + Connectivity to external apps + Auto resistance Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest folding bike (although far from being expensive) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This is a high-end folding bike from Domyos and as such offers more in terms of special features than others on this list. The main draw over other bikes is the inclusion of a 6 kg flywheel and 15 auto-motorised resistance levels, which will add some variety and challenge you on your workouts.

It features an electronic panel that shows six functions: calories, distance, time, speed, heart rate and cadence. It also connects to external apps including Kinomap, where you can cycle virtual real-world routes, and Domyos’ own E Connected, which will introduce an extra dimension to your workouts and take you away from simply staring at a wall while you pedal. In terms of folding, it reduces down to 50% of its original size as the legs, seat and handlebars pack down into the main unit.

(Image credit: Ultrasport/Amazon)

2. Ultrasport F-Bike Best cheap folding exercise bike Specifications Dimensions: 117.5 x 40 x 21 cm Weight: 14 kg Max user weight: 100 kg Reasons to buy + Low price + Quiet performance + 8 resistance settings Reasons to avoid - Not built for endurance - Build quality is far from excellent TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon

This is a popular bike due to its low price, and is sold specifically for “gentle endurance training”, so avoid this if you are aiming to push yourself in your workouts. The F-Bike looks like it might not be sturdy, but actually feels robust even though the maximum user weight is 100kg and height is 200cm. The 8 resistance levels can be altered via a knob just below the handlebars, meaning you can make it as easy or as hard a workout as you wish.

It features an LCD screen that can read out calories burned, time, distance, speed and your heart rate via the sensors on the handle (the screen requires batteries to work). In terms of folding, the F-Bike collapses via a hinge in the centre of the frame to take up a space of 131 x 43.5 x 45cm, which is not much space at all. You’ll find a range of colourways available, with some bright pops of colour, which is unusual in the sea of grey or black bikes on the market.

(Image credit: Roger Black)

3. Roger Black Folding Exercise Bike Best folding exercise bike for low-intensity workouts Specifications Dimensions: 67 x 41 cm Weight: 16.5 kg Max user weight: 100 kg Reasons to buy + Simple design Reasons to avoid - If you want high-intensity workouts Today's best Roger Black Folding Exercise Bike deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Former 400m Olympic silver medallist Roger Black sells his own-name branded range of fitness equipment, which includes this folding exercise bike. An 8-level tension knob controls the 3kg flywheel, meaning there’s a range of levels to push yourself harder or adjust as your fitness levels increase.

Another handy feature is the self-levelling pedals, so you don’t have to spin them round with your toes to find the side with the strap. Also, expect a personal thank you from Roger himself for purchasing the bike…

(Image credit: SportPlus)

4. SportPlus X-Bike Best folding exercise bike for seniors Specifications Dimensions: 111 x 83 x 45 cm Weight: 16 kg Max user weight: 100 kg Reasons to buy + Features backrest and handles + 24 resistance levels + Comes with free Cardiofit app Reasons to avoid - Requires mains power TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

A sturdy and dependable bike from German brand SportPlus. A couple of features make it stand out from other folding bikes: the 24 electronic resistance levels means it requires mains power, so you’ll need to be near a plug socket, but this will mean you get increased options for a more challenging workout.

It comes pre-programmed with 6 training workouts, and the app support is useful too in terms of taking your workout to the next level. On the app, you can analyse your workout data, access coaching videos and see how you stack up against other users.

(Image credit: Exerpeutic)

5. Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Bike Best folding exercise bike for heavy persons Specifications Dimensions: 117 x 79 x 48 cm Weight: 16 kg Max user weight: 137 kg Reasons to buy + Can manage heavier users + Folds up small + Large saddle Reasons to avoid - Oversized saddle is not to everyone's taste TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Amazon

Exerpeutic’s folding bike has two big plus points – it’s sturdy and built to hold more weight, so whereas most bikes on this list have a maximum user weight of 100kg, this goes up to 137kg.

It also features a wide and flat saddle which most users will find comfortable, and it folds down to half its original size. The LCD screen provides data for you to track, and the resistance is controlled via an 8-level magnetic tension system, which you alter via a dial.

(Image credit: Pro Fitness)

6. Pro Fitness FEB2000 Folding Exercise Bike A decent exercise bike for a reasonable price Specifications Dimensions: 116 x 86 x 42 cm Weight: 16 kg Max user weight: 100 kg Reasons to buy + Seat gives back support + 8 levels of resistance Reasons to avoid - If you’re below 5ft 4in TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

One user review said “Better than a Peloton” – that’s glowing praise, but we’re not sure we’d go that far. The ProFitness FEB2000 is a sturdy machine that offers a backrest, so if you suffer from lower back problems this will help provide some useful extra support.

Like with most others, it features a battery-powered LCD console that reads out the usual data. It’s worth noting that the seat is high and you cannot lower it, so if you measure less than 5ft 4in you may struggle to reach the pedals.

What you need to know about folding exercise bikes

Folding exercise bikes are designed for light workouts of around 30-60 minutes at a time. Due to their construction and limited resistance levels, folding exercise bikes are aimed at those who are new or returning to exercise, or are coming back from injury.

Due to the fact that they collapse, they are perfect for anyone short on space or who doesn’t want a static stationary bike taking up room in the spare room or garage.

You’ll find that their design means you’ll be cycling in a more upright position than other stationary bikes, with your body in a neutral position and your feet on the pedals slightly in front of you. This is perfect for those suffering from back problems who tend to find a regular cycling position painful.

The type of fold can vary from bike to bike. The most common fold you’ll see is with the ‘x’ shape bikes – the two sides close up together when it’s not in use.

Due to the more lightweight construction of these bikes and the fact that the frames are made of thinner metal, many have a low user weight limit, often around 100kg. Most also recommend that you don’t use them for more than around 3-4 hours a week.

The usual pedal type you will find on these bikes are flat with a foot strap that you tighten over your forefoot. The gentler nature of these bikes means that the provided flat pedals will suit the level of cardiovascular expenditure.

Most of these bikes feature a heavy flywheel that provides the magnetic resistance. This also means they’re quiet – you won’t have problems disturbing neighbours or sleeping family members of flatmates, and you can also watch TV or a tablet while you work out.

Are folding exercise bikes worth it?

There’s no denying that folding bikes have their place, but the workouts they provide are at the more gentle end of the workout spectrum. The price generally reflects this, as most bikes in our list come in under £200. For that money you should not expect a sturdy bike that you can push yourself on – these bikes are built for leisurely spins while you watch TV or a series on Netflix.

Can you stand up on a folding exercise bike?

As a general rule, and due to the design of folding exercise bikes, it is not recommended that you stand up while cycling them. Some of the bikes on this list even state that they are “not to be ridden out of the seat”. For most, it would be difficult physically to do this as the pedals are out in front of your body, almost in a recumbent cycling position.