Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, will you buy a cyclist a fleece lined hat? We have a large number of guides to the best Christmas gifts, and this one is aimed squarely at cyclists. Most people know somebody who likes to ride – growth in cycling has boomed massively in recent years, and most particularly this year as people seek different ways to commute. And if there's one thing cyclists love, it's stuff for cycling. So if you're seeking inspiration, this is our guide to the best Christmas gifts for cyclists. For obvious reasons, it's winter focussed. Brrr.

First of all, it's worth taking note of the type of cycling you are thinking of undertaking this winter. If lots of muddy, off-road antics are on the cards, stick to the gear that's designed for mountain bikers, as it will likely be more resistant to tears or snags and will likely pack a bit of additional protection from falls and heavy downpours.

On the other hand, road cyclists will probably want to find something with an extra snug fit, for the ultimate in aero gains, while a good chamois (the padding for your butt) will also mean the difference between a chafed undercarriage and a happy rider.

Commuters might want to turn towards slightly more fashionable cycling brands if they wish to wear the same clothing into the office or place of work. Alternatively, suck it up and get changed out of the sweaty stuff mentioned below before the working day begins.

Above all else, warmth is going to be key here, so look for materials with thermal properties that also wick away sweat and moisture to keep the skin dry and comfortable throughout the ride.

Cycling bib shorts are probably out of the question, so look out for full length winter training bibs, which also handily come with waterproof coatings, while long sleeve cycling jerseys with thermal insulation are also a solid investment.

The best Christmas presents for cyclists

1. Specialized Deflect Gloves Superb chill protection for keen road cyclists Specifications Best for: Winter road rides Material: Wind-resistant softshell Reasons to buy + Snug fit + Comfortable + Reflective details Reasons to avoid - Limited colour range - Zero crash protection

Anyone who has faced a cold, windy day on the bike will attest to the pain experienced in the digits, as hands freeze solid, making gear changes and braking tough and agonising.

A decent pair of winter gloves doesn't necessarily mean gigantic blobs of fabric covering your hands, either, because these skinny numbers allow for some great feel through the bars and supreme protection from freezing winds.

The wind-resistant soft shell upper keeps out the cold bit, while a hydrophobic (water resistant) suede palm equates to excellent grip on the bars even when it starts to drizzle.

There are also plenty of clever little touches that elevate this over your standard glove, such as the Wiretap touchscreen compatible pad on the fingers for easy use of bike computers and smartphones, while the padded palm reduces numbness during long rides and the fabric cuff stops the chill heading up your sleeves.

2. Castelli Arrivo 3 Thermo Head Thingy Keep the face, head or neck warm with this versatile thingy Specifications Best for: One-stop warmth Material: Thermoflex fleece Reasons to buy + Multiple uses + Breathable + Warm Reasons to avoid - Looks a bit daft

No, we're not mucking you about – this really is called a 'head thingy'. This handy piece of kit is a must-have for anyone venturing out into the cold, no matter the cycling discipline, thanks to its versatility and ability to keep multiple body parts warm without allowing moisture to build up.

Its innovative Thermoflex fleece construction ensures a comfortable fit against the skin and it can be worn as a standard neck warmer, pulled over the mouth to prevent freezing air entering the lungs or fashioned into a bandana or cap and worn under the helmet.

Roadies, mountain bikers and urban commuters alike can benefit from this simple and inexpensive piece of kit that's constructed with Castelli's renowned eye to detail.

3. Rapha Pro Team Winter Tights Quite simply the finest winter tights known to man Specifications Best for: The competitive road cyclist Material: Windlock fabric Reasons to buy + Great protection from the elements + Superb fit + Amazing chamois pad Reasons to avoid - Cripplingly expensive

Some cycling gear manufacturers throw the word 'pro' into their product descriptions willy-nilly, but these winter tights from Rapha feature the same extremely comfortable Pad II that the real professional athletes use.

On top of this, they boast a wind-blocking DWR (durable water repellent) fabric on all of the front-facing panels, meaning your thighs and shins don't turn into icy slabs as soon as the winter drizzle sets in.

Hand on heart, the snug fit and brushed back fleece fabric inside the tights make these one of the most comfortable winter cycling garments you can buy. And that's a good job too, because they are hella pricey.

4. dhb Aeron Lab All Winter Polartec Jacket Keeps out the harshest elements for deep winter riding Specifications Best for: Arctic conditions Material: Three-Polartec fabric combination Reasons to buy + Extreme protection from the cold + Snug fit Reasons to avoid - Unflattering - Expensive

There was a time when Wiggle.co.uk own-brand dhb sat at the very affordable end of the price spectrum, but the one-stop fitness web shop has become very well-respected by enthusiasts in recent years and as a result, the products have taken a more technical turn.

Part of the advanced LAB range, this All Winter jacket is the first to combine three advanced fabric technologies from Polartec - NeoShell, Alpha Direct and Power Shield Pro, which not only keep the core suitably warm but also block out wind and rain.

Primarily designed for road used in mind, this versatile jacket can also be worn by hardy commuters and mountain bikers alike. However, the tight, aero fit might not be for everyone.

5. Showers Pass Transit Waterproof Backpack Watertight luggage for the soggy weekday warrior Specifications Best for: Winter downpours Material: 100% Ballistic Nylon Reasons to buy + Bombproof + Highly visible + Multiple compartments Reasons to avoid - Bulky

Ignore the boxy silhouette, as these ingenious bags place function over form by utilising fully welded seams with a single-side TPU coating and a 840-denier 100% Ballistic Nylon material to create one watertight mother.

Designed with cyclists from all walks of life in mind, the 42-litre monster will happily transport laptops that measure up to 17-inches and the clever ensures expensive items don't touch the ground when the backpack is dropped.

There is also a fleece-lined pocket for up to 10-inch tablets, four nylon compartments with elastic openings for bottles and a separate fleece-lined pocket for phones and keys etc.

On top of this, it boasts neat reflective elements and four built in red LEDs with variable flash modes for the ultimate in visibility.

The price may sting a bit but honestly, we have lived with a Showers Pass backpack for a number of years now and it has never failed us. They are arguably among the most durable, water resistant load-luggers out there.

6. Northwave Flash TH Winter Shoes Thinsulate-lined shoes for toasty toes Specifications Best for: Everyday use Material: Synthetic Reasons to buy + So warm + So comfortable + So durable Reasons to avoid - Heavy

A numb foot is reason enough to cut a ride short and seek shelter, but these Thinsulate-lined beauties help keep feet toasty without compromising performance.

Granted, they aren't quite as hardcore as the ankle-length all-weather boots offered by Northwave, nor are they as performance-focussed as their lightweight summer counterparts, but anyone riding in chilly conditions will appreciate the clever, fleece-lined Arctic GTX footbed.

7. BUFF Dryflx Hat An trusty head-warming helmet liner Specifications Best for: Anti-brain freeze Material: Recycled polyester Reasons to buy + Cheap + Lightweight + Simple Reasons to avoid - Makes heads look like colourful eggs

BUFF has seemingly been around since the beginning of time and it is the brand that arguably invented the multi-use neck-warmer, but its latest ultra-light and seamless hat range has been designed with extreme activities in mind.

Reflective, stretchy and excellent at wicking away brow moisture, the Dryflx Hat makes a great companion to an evening run but also doubles-up as a brilliant helmet liner for keeping skulls and ears toasty warm.

8. Icebreaker 260 Zone Merino LS Half Zip Hood Premium merino wool top for the discerning rider Specifications Best for: Discreet warmth Material: Merino wool Reasons to buy + Tight fit + Additional hood Reasons to avoid - Silly expensive

Merino wool might not be cheap but it is almost unbeatable when it comes to keeping vital organs warm. This tight-fitting base layer is excellent at trapping heat, while simultaneously wicking moisture and sweat away from the skin.

The built-in hood is perfect for slipping underneath a helmet on those really chilly days and its discreet nature means that it can happily be worn underneath slightly more stylish garments.