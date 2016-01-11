12 computing highlights from CES 2016

Previous Next 5/13

4. Asus MB169C+

USB Type-C has been viewed as something of a nuisance so far - especially by owners of Apple's 12-inch MacBook. However, it seems that the so-called "port of the future" is beginning to come into its own if accessories like the Asus MB169C+ are anything to go by. The portable monitor totes a USB 3.0-supported USB-C connection, which provides faster connectivity than the old USB 2.0 standard that was used by yesteryear's (not that great) portable monitors. it should mean that the new Asus model is one of the slickest portable monitors yet, and at 800 grams, it won't weight you down.