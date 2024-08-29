New Meta VR headset appears online – could be the super-cheap Meta Quest 3S

Quick Summary
The much-rumoured Meta Quest 3S, a budget-friendly headset, might have just been spotted in an online listing.
Dekra's site has a listing for the headset, although it doesn't include a product name or any concrete details as yet.
It's been rumoured for quite a while now that Meta is working on a new, more affordable version of the Meta Quest 3, bringing some of its latest features but also a reduced price.
That putative VR headset has been labelled the Meta Quest 3S, although Meta itself has yet to confirm any details about the device (including whether it's even real). Now, though, 91mobiles has spotted a certification listing that indicates at least something is on the way.
Over at certification body Dekra, a new listing has appeared for a headset from Meta, and while the listing doesn't include any concrete new information – or indeed any details at all beyond the fact that it's inspected the new device – it would make a lot of sense if this were the Quest 3S.
There have been plenty of rumours about how Meta plans to cut the price of the Quest 3S compared to the full-fat Quest 3. One plan is apparently to sell the headset alone – with controllers as an additional purchase for those who want them. Since the Quest 3 has great finger-tracking now, that wouldn't be too controversial.
Another approach which is likely to also be used is to simply cut down on the quality of certain components, including those all-important internal displays and the quality of the headset's passthrough cameras. Those who want the best experience can spend more on the Quest 3, after all.
The Quest 3S should be at least £100 or $100 cheaper than the main Quest 3, according to the rumour-mill, and that gap could end up being bigger. It'll aim to be a better investment than a cut-price Quest 2, for example.
We're still no clearer on when Meta plans to unveil its headset, but one big chance will roll around in late September when the annual Meta Connect conference takes place.
If the headset doesn't get shown off at this point, we'll be interested to hear whether it's been delayed, since the Quest 3 has now been available for a little while, and a cut-price version surely shouldn't take much longer to arrive.
It'll also give those thinking of splashing major cash on an Apple Vision Pro food for thought.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
