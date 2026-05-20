I'm a big smart glasses convert and my favourite Ray-Ban and Oakley pairs just hit rock bottom prices

Quick Summary Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1, Gen 2 and Oakley Meta glasses have up to 25% off until Monday 25 May. Just about every model is on sale right now.

I've tested a fair few smart glasses recently, from multiple different brands, but the ones I get asked about most are the Ray-Ban Meta variants. They are undoubtedly the poster products for the category at present, and while they will soon be joined by other big brand rivals, they continue to be the yardstick by which others are and will be compared.

Now you can (literally) see why for yourself, and for a lot less cash, as there is a range-wide sale on Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 and 2, and Oakley Meta glasses. You can get up to 25% off some of the best styles, although you will need to be quick as the offer is only available for a limited time – until Monday 25 May, in fact.

As well as frames with clear and prescription lenses, several sunglasses are available in the sale, along with the HSTN sports glasses from Oakley Meta. That includes variants designed for golfers, with lenses that aid the tracking and finding of golf balls against the green fairways.

And, of course, the iconic white pair with Prizm Ruby lenses are discounted, too.

If you want to save even more, you can get the last-gen Ray-Ban Meta styles for even less – including Wayfarer and the classic Skyler frames.

It's also worth noting that the deals aren't just limited to the UK, they are also available in the US and other countries too. And there are more models on offer.

I've been wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses for a while (both Gen 1 and, most recently, Gen 2) and the capabilities have improved over time.

Meta AI has been enhanced significantly, for example, and is great for both real-time navigation – especially when walking around London, without fear of having your phone snatched – and notifications.

I've not really used real-time translation much, although I understand it to be very effective. However, the photo and video quality, especially in the Gen 2 and Oakley models, is superb.