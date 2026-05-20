I'm a big smart glasses convert and my favourite Ray-Ban and Oakley pairs just hit rock bottom prices
Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta have an enormous sale on smart glasses right now – but you have to be quick
Quick Summary
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1, Gen 2 and Oakley Meta glasses have up to 25% off until Monday 25 May.
Just about every model is on sale right now.
I've tested a fair few smart glasses recently, from multiple different brands, but the ones I get asked about most are the Ray-Ban Meta variants. They are undoubtedly the poster products for the category at present, and while they will soon be joined by other big brand rivals, they continue to be the yardstick by which others are and will be compared.
Now you can (literally) see why for yourself, and for a lot less cash, as there is a range-wide sale on Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 and 2, and Oakley Meta glasses. You can get up to 25% off some of the best styles, although you will need to be quick as the offer is only available for a limited time – until Monday 25 May, in fact.
Arguably the most classic Ray-Ban style, these Wayfarers can be fitted with prescription lenses for everyday wear. Transition lenses are also available.
As well as frames with clear and prescription lenses, several sunglasses are available in the sale, along with the HSTN sports glasses from Oakley Meta. That includes variants designed for golfers, with lenses that aid the tracking and finding of golf balls against the green fairways.
And, of course, the iconic white pair with Prizm Ruby lenses are discounted, too.
The Oakley glasses work the same as Ray-Bans, with similar AI functionality and camera built into the lens, but have a sportier look and feel.
If you want to save even more, you can get the last-gen Ray-Ban Meta styles for even less – including Wayfarer and the classic Skyler frames.
A number of Skyler (Gen 1) variants are available, including sunglasses with different shades of lens, and models with prescription and/or Transition lenses.
It's also worth noting that the deals aren't just limited to the UK, they are also available in the US and other countries too. And there are more models on offer.
I've been wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses for a while (both Gen 1 and, most recently, Gen 2) and the capabilities have improved over time.
Meta AI has been enhanced significantly, for example, and is great for both real-time navigation – especially when walking around London, without fear of having your phone snatched – and notifications.
I've not really used real-time translation much, although I understand it to be very effective. However, the photo and video quality, especially in the Gen 2 and Oakley models, is superb.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.