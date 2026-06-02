This new Roku projector is perfect for the World Cup and Netflix streaming – especially for its mind-blowing introductory price

Quick Summary Roku's smart projectors are starting to hit the UK and the model made with Aurzen has even launched with a massive £70 off on Amazon. It's perfect for big screen viewings of the World Cup and other streamed content, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

Roku recently announced that its smart projectors – made in partnership with Aurzen and Sharp – would be coming to the UK at last. And now the first of the two is here.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector (EAZZE DR1) is available on Amazon now, just in time for big screen World Cup viewing. And what's more, the streaming-centric device has a massive introductory discount – from £199.99 to £129.99 with a clickable voucher on the Amazon listing – making it a very attractive purchase.

Save £70 Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector: was £199.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Roku's first projector in the UK can project up to a 150-inch Full HD picture and has automatic setup to ensure you get the best image indoors and out. It also features all the streaming apps and capabilities synonymous with Roku.

I had a chance to (briefly) check out the Aurzen projector during a recent London launch event, and while locked to Full HD and with no HDR, it provides decent picture performance and stereo Dolby audio from its small build.

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And apart from running on the Roku system, which is a big win, I was most impressed by its setup options – how easy they are to use.

The projector sports auto focus and keystone adjustment, so you just place it on a table, shelf or ceiling mount it and it'll automatically ensure the image is clean, sharp and in the correct aspect ratio.

To alter the size of the picture – from 60- to 150-inches – you just move the projector forward or back. And it works as well indoors and outside. You do need to note that the maximum brightness is 280 ANSI lumens, so viewing in daylight will come with caveats, but considering most of the World Cup matches will be screened at night, this could be perfect for garden watching parties.

Roku has also recently added a Football Zone to its experience, which will gather all of the live matches in the one place, along with documentaries and highlights packages. So you won't even need to check whether a game if being shown on BBC (BBC iPlayer) or ITV (ITVX).

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I'm personally hoping to host my own garden World Cup barbecues, so this could be a winner for me too. And at the reduced launch price, it won't even break the bank.