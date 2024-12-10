Sky to add new blockbuster streaming service with some of the world's best shows for free

Quick Summary
Sky has signed a new deal with HBO-owner Warner Bros Discovery to offer its new streaming service to customers for free.
Max will launch in spring 2026 and all Sky TV customers will get the ad-supported version at no extra cost.
Sky has, for many years, offered HBO shows exclusively in the UK – mostly through its Sky Atlantic channel and on demand. However, that deal was to come to an end in 2025 with the likes of House of the Dragon, The Penguin and The Last of Us being made available elsewhere.
That is still the case, as Warner Bros Discovery plans to launch its Max streaming service in the UK and Ireland in early 2026. HBO programming will therefore be available to watch on any device that carries the app, and WBD will be free to license content to other platforms.
However, Sky customers will be thrilled to find out that a new deal has been agreed to offer Max on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q for free. And, Max content will also be integrated into the Now streaming service.
In addition, HBO shows will continue to be available on Sky and Now until Max launches.
The new partnership will also ensure Warner's movies continue to be available on Sky – such as the Harry Potter franchise. There was a danger that would no longer be the case, as Sky had earlier filed a lawsuit against WBD over "breaches" in its original co-production agreement.
It is now understood that the suit has been dropped.
Sky will offer the ad-supported version of Max to all TV customers at no extra-cost, much like it does with Discovery+ – WBD's existing streaming service.
"This new partnership provides an expanded portfolio of content for our customers who enjoy Warner Bros Discovery’s popular storytelling," said Sky's chief executive, Dana Strong.
“Sky customers will be able to enjoy the Max app, WBD movies and the TV shows currently on Sky channels, and a seamless integration of the Max service into our Now streaming experience.”
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
