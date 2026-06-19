Of the dozens of TVs we review a year here at T3, when it comes to Amazon's best sets there's a theme in those reviews that's my biggest problem with its particular tellies.

Yes, the price. Savvily, however, Amazon has just cut the pricing of its Ember TV line – from budget basic to top-tier flagship – with almost half price off some of the sets.

Check out Amazon's Ember TV deals here

It's all part of Amazon Prime Day arriving 'early', of course, with these deals hitting their lowest anticipated prices before the event even begins. Be quick, though, as it finishes come Friday 26 June.

So just what can you get? Here are my two picks for a 43-inch low-price 4K model and a higher-end 65-inch model that brings bigger brightness.

Save 47% (£200) Amazon Ember 4-Series TV – 43-inch: was £429 now £229 at Amazon This isn't at the floor of entry-level from Amazon, as you still get 4K resolution and HDR10+ high dynamic range compatibility (no Dolby Vision though). It's able to refresh at 60Hz, so next-gen gamers might want something more, but for TV and movies it's perfectly adept – and even fitted with an eARC port so you can easily upgrade sound with a soundbar later on. As an LED model, there's ample brightness – hence the HDR feature – without going near to flagship levels of backlight accuracy (so expect some greys rather than pure blacks).

Save 29% (£250) Amazon Ember Mini-LED TV – 55-inch: was £849 now £599 at Amazon Go to the very top of Amazon's TV scale and you get a very well-kitted-out piece of kit indeed. Here in 55-inch – but up to 75-inch is available, also at discount. The Mini-LED backlight means much higher brightness – and HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision high dynamic range types are all supported – for searingly bright pictures that'll cut through even in well-lit daytime rooms. Greater colour volume from QLED meets a higher refresh rate (to 144Hz), which gamers will love for super-smooth gameplay with a current console. Movies and TV will look great too, of course, with this Mini-LED backlight Amazon's most accurate.

There's a lot of choice when it comes to buying the best TVs of today. And with the World Cup currently on – here's our top 3 picks of the moment – some will be looking for last-minute cost-effective buys for the remainder of the tournament.

While TCL's C7K is our go-to high-end yet affordable pick most of the time, this Amazon price drop on its Mini-LED set might make your purchase decision even more of a conundrum – as the Amazon is more keenly priced.

All Amazon sets also run Fire TV, which is a great interface whether or not you watch much on Amazon Prime. It caters for the UK catch-up channels, Netflix, Disney+, the lot, all direct from the interface.

So if you've been looking for a TV but the biggest problem has been the price, then Amazon has suddenly just fixed that in this early Prime Day Deal. So have at it, whether as a World Cup upgrade, a second room purchase, or a bigger screen blowout – it's got many options across the range.