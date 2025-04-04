Bang & Olufsen gets stoned for limited edition speaker lineup
B&O partners with Antolini for a series of products made of stone
Quick Summary
Bang & Olufsen has teamed up with Italian natural stone brand Antolini to create a bespoke speaker. There will be other products available too.
The Beosound Balance Natura speaker is available in 16 options and prices are available through the company on request.
Bang & Olufsen is no stranger to producing beautiful products but its latest speaker and TV range might be its best yet. The company has collaborated with Italian natural stone brand Antolini as part of its Atelier Bespoke offering to create the Beosound Balance Natura speaker.
The Beosound Balance Natura has a pedestal design that features a combination of stone and aluminium, with a sculptural base to elevate the speaker itself to its optimal height. The idea is for it to serve as both an interior design statement, as well as a functional audio element.
Bang & Olufsen head of design, Tiina Kierysch, said: "For this design, we didn’t want to create just a pedestal to place the speaker on. Our vision was to create a seamless extension of the product by forming a clear sense of belonging between the speaker and its plinth.
"As a result, the sculptural marble pedestal is designed to perfectly cradle Beosound Balance, making it feel like one unified product."
What options does Beosound Balance Natura speaker come in?
The Beosound Balance Natura speaker is available in select Antolini natural quartz from the company's Exclusive Collection, and wood from its Precioustone Collection.
These include Cristallo Iceberg, Cristallo Vitrum "Wow", and Cristallo Rosa "Wow" natural quartz options. There are also Retro Grey, Retro Brown, and Retro Fancyblack fossilised woods.
There are 16 bespoke speakers in total, with each offering a combination of Antolini material stone and custom finishes from Bang & Olufsen's Atelier catalogue.
Bang & Olufsen has also introduced a Beovision Theatre 55-inch TV and a pair of Beolab 28 speakers in customised Antolini Ammonite quartzite.
The products from the collection are made to order and you probably don't need us to tell you they will be pricey. So much so that you will need to request the cost from Bang & Olufsen itself, should you wish to have one of them in your home. Yikes.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
